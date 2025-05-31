Opinion | Tyranny UNMASKED: The assault of General Asim is bringing against democracy of Pakistan Imran Khan and Pakistan





Last update: May 31, 2025, 11:11 Ist

Imran Khans suffering is not only his possession is a mirror held to the Pakistan soul

The isolation of Imran Khans in Adiala prison is not only a punishment but a psychological weapon. (AP)

Within the stifling limits of Adiala prison, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan endures a torment which is not only physical but an attack calculated on the Pakistrans democratic soul. General Asim Munnir, the unadumple referee of the destiny of nations, sparked a mercenary cartel who thrives on fear, manipulation and systematic dismantling of dissent. Thanks to unprecedented tactics, requiring a polygraphic test, applying a cruel ban on family contact and handling Bushra Bibi as appropriate and potential puppet regime reveals a scary game book designed to crush Khan and the hopes of millions who consider him as Pakistans for the last bastion of resistance. But at what price for the future of nations?

A polygraph to silence the truth

Why would a former Prime Minister, a world stature figure, be subject to a polygraphic test, an unprecedented measure in Pakistan legal and military history? The request, linked to May 9, 2023, riots, does not concern justice but on humiliation. Khans refuse to comply exposes the test of what he is: a theatrical ploy to paint him as a criminal, orchestrated by a desperate soldier to justify his imprisonment. What is it said of a regime that uses such light measures to silence a political rival? Is it the rule of law or the rule of a masked junta in a constitutional costume?

A torn family

Khans' isolation in Adiala prison is not only a punishment but a psychological weapon. A complete ban on meetings with its sisters and telephone calls with its judicial orders. For six months, he only obtained three calls with his children, confined to a dark cell for weeks without sun or electricity. Why has a man who led a nation must be cut off from those who support his mind? Does Munirs have the goal of breaking Khans, or making sure that his voice cannot rally the masses? This deliberate cruelty, echoes that Israeli generals are accused of having committed Gaza against the innocent Palestinians. In the Muslim world, two tyrants come to my mind, Yazeed and Pharoah.

Bushra Bibi: pawn or player?

The role of Bushra Bibis in this saga is as disturbing as it is enigmatic. His passionate call to D-CHOWK demonstrators on November 26, 2024, promised an unshakable resolution: I will never leave you. “However, while the Islamabad massacre takes place, leaving the bloody people who are bloody under munirs brutal, it was nowhere to the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Sympathy complaining while Khan languishes in a class C cell, Ring Hollow to the loyalists who question his motivations.

A nation at the crossroads

General Asim Munirs Tacticspolygraphs, isolation and manipulation of a regime not of force but of despair. By targeting Khan, a leader whose popularity eclipses that of his jailers, Munnir risks alienating a nation that already simmer with resentment. The Islamabad massacre, where peaceful demonstrators have been confronted with living ammunition, is a stain on the conscience of the Pakistans, a testimony of a soldier who reigns not by consent but by force. How long can a nation bear such tyranny before it mobilizes peaceful in a bloody revolution? What will do with the international community to hold the Munirs cartel responsible for its human rights violations?

Imran Khans suffering is not only his owner is a mirror held to the Pakistan soul. Are we going to allow a mercenary cartel to dictate our future, or do we demand a return to democratic ideals for which this nation has been founded? The answers do not reside in the shadow of Adiala prison, but in the courage of those who dare to tell the truth to power.

Salman Ahmad is a goodwill ambassador and author of the Rock and Roll Jihad book. The views expressed in the above room are personal and only those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of the news18.

Location :

Islamabad, Pakistan

Posted for the first time: Opinion of the news | Tyranny UNMASKED: The assault of General Asim is bringing against democracy of Pakistan Imran Khan and Pakistan

Posted for the first time: Opinion of the news | Tyranny UNMASKED: The assault of General Asim is bringing against democracy of Pakistan Imran Khan and Pakistan

