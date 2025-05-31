President Trump with Mason Rudolph, Miles Killebrew, Rocky Bleier





Video: President Donald Trump appointed 'Honorary Steeler' by Rocky Bleier with Mason Rudolph and Miles Killebrew in Us Steel

Update: 19:21 PM is May 30, 2025

So, you have a couple of people here that I wanted to present because uh you know, being *** guy who looked at *** a lot of football, this man had enormous courage. He had *** a lot of grip and everyone knows that he was not at all the greatest person on the ground, but he was in many ways the most courageous rocky rocky Rocky, who came here, Rocky, come here, come here. Come here, Rocky, he's so great. Large heart. Go here, Rocky. Wow. And two other people I want to talk about because I am *** fan of your Steelers, and I think that the very good quarter-arre is *** man named Mason Rudolph, and I think he will get *** Big Shot. He is tall, he is beautiful, had a big arm. And uh I have *** the feeling he's going, he's going to be the guy. So Mason Rudolph, come here and also *** Security which is an absolute killer, miles, a killer brewery. Do you know miles? Go here, miles. Go here, guys. What team ***. Do this. You go. Mr. President. On behalf of Uh Uh Steel and the inhabitants of Pittsburgh, more importantly, to all the Steeler fans who are here this evening. I have the honor to give you an honorary steeler of Pittsburgh and I would like to present to you. Your jersey. As with number 47 as 47th President of the United States, *** Number which is hung on the temple of renown of the National Football League, I would like to present it to the president of the renowned temple. Please accept it. He says, come on. Listen, I am, uh, honored to be here with, with *** a great legend from Steer like Rocky Blier, someone who fought for our country, uh, in Vietnam and returned and, and, and you know, played a big football with black and gold. UM, great to be here *** part of this big investment at Pittsburgh, Go Steelers. And our president of us, huh? I just wanted to say that God bless President Trump and God bless you Pittsburgh. THANKS. You can't do it.

President Donald Trump invited the legend of the Steelers Rocky Bleier, the quarter-Arrière Mason Rudolph and Safety Miles Killebrew on stage during his speech at the American steel plant in West Mifflin on Friday evening. “I have the honor to make you an Honorary Pittsburgh Steeler,” said Bleier, when he presented Trump with a Black and Gold No. 47 Jersey. Notes on the “partnership” between US Steel and Nippon Steel, based in Japan. For the latest remarks, click here. “I think he's going to have a big blow,” said Trump about Rudolph, who is back with the Steelers after playing for the Titans last year. “He is tall, he is beautiful, had a big arm and I have the feeling that he will be the guy.” “I am honored to be here with a great Steeler legend like Rocky Bleier, someone who fought for our country in Vietnam and returned and played a great football for black and gold,” said Rudolph. “Great to be here, part of this big investment at Pittsburgh. Go Steelers.”

