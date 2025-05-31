Erdogan calls for participation in leadership in the peace talks in Russia-Ukraine in Istanbul

This combination of images shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, respectively. (Collage by Türkiye today)

HOlding direct talks at leadership between Ukraine and Russia, following the delegation level negotiations, will benefit the peace process and should occur without delay, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

According to a declaration from the Trkiye communications department, Erdogan and Zelenskyy also discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

More to read

Istanbul speaks can pave the way for peace

Erdogan said that discussing a possible ceasefire in the second round of the talks in Russia-Ukraine who was to be held in Istanbul will open the way to peace. He stressed the importance of participation by high -level delegations to support the momentum towards the end of the war.

Reiterating Ankaras' support for the current dialogue that started in Istanbul at the beginning of May, Erdogan expressed his satisfaction that the exchange of prisoners was agreed during these talks was quickly implemented.

Urkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan chairs Turkiye-Russia-Ukraine Meeting Trilateral at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul, Turkiye on May 16, 2025. (AA Photo)

Trkiye will make efforts to reach sustainable peace

Trkiye will continue his efforts to help reach a fair and lasting peace between kyiv and Moscow, said Erdogan.

The series of previous negotiations, which was held on May 16 in Istanbul, led to an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners on each side and prepare memorandums for future talks. kyiv and Moscow both expressed their satisfaction with regard to the result, which has hoped that the next round, proposed for June 2, could progress towards a ceasefire.

Also on May 16, Russia and Ukraine had their first direct talks in three years in the Turkish metropolis, marking an important step towards de -escalation. The agreement on an exchange of large -scale prisoners and continuous negotiations for a truce were praised as pierced.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (L) meets the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha in kyiv, Ukraine on May 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

We want to end the war this year “

Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow had finalized his position document and was ready for a second round of peace talks in Trkiye. However, Ukrainian officials said they had not yet received the memorandum.

Meanwhile, at a meeting on Friday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said kyiv was ready to discuss a temporary cease-fire. We want to end the war this year and are ready to discuss a ceasefire for 30, 50 or 100 days, said Sybiha.