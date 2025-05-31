PBS continuing the Trump administration on funding, three days after NPR has tabled a similar case





PBS brought an action on Friday against President Donald Trump and other administration officials to block his order by undressing the federal funding of the public television system of 330 stations, three days after NPR did the same for its radio network.

In his trial, PBS relies on similar arguments, claiming that Trump exceeded his authority and was engaged in the discrimination of a point of view because of his assertion that the coverage of PBS news is biased against the Conservatives.

PBS disputes these claims accused in the strongest possible terms, wrote the lawyer ZW Julius Chen in the trial, deposited in the American district court of Washington. But regardless of political disagreements on the role of public television, our Constitution and our laws prohibit the president from serving as a arbitrator of the content of PBS programming, including by trying to undo PBS.

It was the last of the many legal actions against the administration for its measures, including several by media organizations affected by Trump's orders.

The PBS station in northern Minnesota joins the trial

Look at the player's segment above.

PBS was joined as a applicant by one of his stations, Lakeland PBS, who serves rural areas in the North and the center of Minnesota. Trump's order is an existential threat to the station, the trial said.

A spokesperson for PBS said that after a careful deliberation, PBS reached the conclusion that it was necessary to take legal action to protect the editorial independence of public televisions and to protect the autonomy of PBS member stations.

Thanks to a decree earlier this month, Trump told the public distribution and federal agencies to stop funding the two systems. Thanks to the company only, PBS receives $ 325 million this year, most of which go directly to individual stations.

PBS, which makes a large part of the programming used by stations, said that it obtains 22% of its income directly from the federal authorities. Sixty -one percent of the PBS budget is funded by individual station contributions, and stations increase most of this money through the government.

Interrupt a rich programming tapestry

Look at the player's segment above.

Trump's order would have deep effects on the capacity of PBS member stations and the PBS to provide a rich programming tapestry to all Americans, Chen wrote.

PBS said the US Ministry of Education has canceled a 78 million dollars grant to the educational programming system, used to make children's shows like Sesame Street, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Reading Rainbow.

For Minnesota residents, the order threatens that the Lakeland education program learns and Lakeland News, described in the trial as the only television program in the region providing news, weather and local sports.

In addition to Trump, the trial appoints other administration officials as defendants, including the Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the secretary of internal security Kristi Noem. PBS says its technology is used as a backup for the national emergency alert system.

The administration has fought with several media organizations. Government information services like Voice of America and Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty have trouble for their lives.

Support PBS News Hour

Your tax deductible donation guarantees that our vital reports continue to prosper.

Donate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/pbs-suing-trump-administration-over-defunding-three-days-after-npr-filed-similar-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos