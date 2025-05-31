Zelensky discussed the possibility of organizing a four -track meeting with Erdogan





The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoan an next meeting in Istanbul with Russia. They also discussed the possibility of organizing a four-track meeting in the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States, reports Complain. I just had a good very significant conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. I thanked him personally and all of Turkey for his post in principle concerning the support of territorial integrity and the sovereignty of our state. – Zelenskyy wrote. According to him, they talked about the first meeting in Istanbul. The exchange of prisoners is its important realization, but, unfortunately, the only one. There must be a cease-fire for more movement towards peace. We have to stop the murder of people. We have discussed the next next meeting in Istanbul and under what conditions Ukraine is ready to participate. We also see that this meeting cannot and should not be empty. They also discussed the possibility of organizing a four-track meeting in the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States – Zelenskyy said. Zelenskyy added that they had also spoken separately from the participation of Turkey at the Ukrainian-south-east of Europe. Addition Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation was leaving for Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, he was waiting for the Ukrainian delegation for other negotiations, and with regard to the promised Russian “memorandum” – according to Peskov “,” nothing will be published “, and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during the negotiations. The head of the office of the president of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and “confirmed the will of Ukraine to continue negotiations with Russia to stop shooting”.

