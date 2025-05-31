The United States based group cannot obtain a meeting with Imran or senior officials





The image published by Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) shows the former Prime Minister Imran Khan during his virtual appearance in a Supreme Court case on May 16, 2024.

Islamabad: a group of Pakistani doctors and businessmen based in the United States, currently visiting Pakistan in a renewed attempt to meet the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan and the main officials, returned to Lahore after spending four days in Islamabad without any breakthrough, were confirmed with reliable sources on Friday.

The delegation, arrived in Pakistan last week, had hoped to obtain a meeting with the former prisoned Prime Minister of Adiala prison and engage in a quiet diplomacy aimed at exploring a potential relief of Khan in the midst of his current legal and political problems. However, their efforts have so far had no success.

According to sources, the group was initially to return to the United States on Saturday (today), but it is likely to extend its stay in Pakistan in a last attempt to obtain the highly anticipated meetings.

The group believes that Imran Khan is aware of their presence and can be willing to meet them, although no official communication has confirmed the possibility. They try to meet Khan but without any success so far.

This delegation has a history of engagement behind the scenes with the figures of the government of Khan and high level during a previous trip a few months ago. At that time, they held what was described as problem -free meetings with Khan and a senior official in Islamabad. The contrast during the current visit was striking, because the group could not connect with key figures from the capital.

Sources suggest that the delegation is in contact with certain PTI leaders, notably the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur and Aleema Khan.

The groups try to facilitate reconciliation between Khan and the establishment have no fruit due to the dominant political atmosphere and endless tensions between PTI and the establishment of countries.

Military leadership, which reiterated its position not to engage directly with political parties, is considered not impressed by the continuous confrontation of PTIS. The persistent criticisms of the military establishment, aggressive online campaigns and international lobbying – in particular by the PTIS chapters abroad in the United States and the United Kingdom – have still complicated the questions.

The sources have said that businessmen and visiting doctors even think that the hard approach of the parties has reduced a space for constructive commitment.

Without a planned meeting and no indication of progress, the visit of the delegations shows the expansion of the Gulf between the PTI and the establishment. Their prolonged stay in Pakistan suggests a continuous hope of reconciliation, but for the moment, the dead end persists.

