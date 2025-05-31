







Ponorogo – Thousands of Muslim scouts from 23 countries are planned to participate in the Muslim scouts in the world at the Cibubur campsite in September. The Cibubur campsite in eastern Jakarta will attend the history of Muslim scouts meetings in various countries in the world in the world of Muslim scouts (WMSJ) to be held from September 9 to 14, 2025. The jamboree which takes place within the framework of 100 years Gontor will be a place to carry the spirit of unity, peace and great vision which embraces Islamic values. Scroll to continue with content “This jamb is not only a campsite. It is a momentum to bring together the Muslim youth of the world in the spirit of Ukhuwah, of tolerance and diversity,” said the chairman of the Jammee Committee, Riza Azhari Zarkasyi in an official declaration on Thursday (5/29). Riza said that the whole Muslim scout series of Muslim events would be based on Asta Cita. Participants will be invited to recognize the values ​​contained in Asta Cita when they give equipment or by exciting games that have been prepared by the Committee.

“Thanks to various educational and construction sessions, we hope that the participants feel not only of the joy of following the jamb, but also to bring the values ​​of the nun, leadership and nationality as supplies in their respective districts and countries,” he added. The integration of the value of the Asta Cita in this Jamboree event is not without reason because it can teach participants the importance of living in harmony with the environment, culture and the increase in tolerance between religious believers. “We believe that there is a harmony between these values ​​and Islamic teachings and the principles of scouting, which are relevant as a solution to the various challenges of the world life today,” said Riza. “In the midst of world conflicts and tensions, participants in jamboree should be peaceful ambassadors who have expressed tolerance, messages from Ukhuwah Islamiyah and national conviviality,” he concluded. Jet should be followed by 11,000 Muslim scouts from 23 countries such as Brunei Darustam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Qatar, Turkey, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Benin, Thailand, Ghana, Sri Lanka Nigeria, Benin, Sirra, Tima, Sri Lanka, Leste. ——- This article has increased Detikjatim. (WSW / WSW)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://travel.detik.com/travel-news/d-7941215/ribuan-pramuka-muslim-dari-23-negara-bakal-ikut-jambore-di-cibubur The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

