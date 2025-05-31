



Pakistan

Rumors about the release of Khan before AID are false: Naeem Panjotha

Said that the goal of the 26th constitutional amendment is to protect a fraudulent election

Rawalpindi (Dunya News)-Naeem Haider Panjotha, the lawyer for the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on the liberation of Khan on Saturday before Eid are false.

Addressing the media after an hearing with the Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court (ATC) concerning the affairs of May 9, Panjotha declared that there was neither agreement nor Clemence offered. He revealed that three years ago, the founder of the PTI was proposed to remain silent for three years in exchange for all settled. Imran Khan's response was: “Even for three minutes, I will remain silent.”

Panjotha also declared that the founder of the PTI had agreed to engage in dialogue on three key points: Indian aggression, terrorism and economic issues.

He added that one of their MNA had been sentenced without evidence and without being authorized to present final arguments. There are cases against 52 of their members of their assembly, and there is a plot to condemn them. He quoted the founder of the PTI saying that he will never bow in any case. “If justice is not done, the judiciary will be held responsible.”

Panjotha said the objective of the 26th constitutional amendment was to protect a fraudulent election and punish them, and now threats are made to a 27th amendment. “To modify as much as you wish, disqualify as many deputies or senators as you wish-we will not bow,” he said.

He also said that Khan had been informed in prison to apologize on May 9 and that everything would be resolved, to which Imran replied: “Bring the images of May 9, and whoever is responsible should be seriously punished. The one who orchestrated on May 9 should be that to apologize.”

Panjotha also revealed that the opposition chief Omar Ayub had been meant under articles 62 and 63. He stressed that no negotiations took place concerning the liberation of Khan, and all the claims of a liberation before Eid are baseless. He clearly indicated that the founder of the PTI said definitively: “For the country, it is either a prison or a dialogue – but an agreement is out of the question.”

Hearings of May 11, May 9, has once again adjourned without procedure

Earlier, the hearing of 11 cases related to the May 9 incident was once again postponed without any legal proceedings.

The hearing took place before Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the Special Anti-Terrorism Court, in which prosecutor Zaheer Ali Shah, the defense lawyers, and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid appeared in court. Imran Khan's attendance was marked by a production order issued by the prison.

During the hearing, the prosecutor informed the court that copies of the Challan (accusation sheet) were provided to the accused who had not yet received them. Subsequently, the court postponed the hearing of May 11 from May 9 to June 14 without any other procedure.

