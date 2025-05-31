Politics
The government rewrites Indonesian history
The Indonesian government through the Ministry of Culture works on a project to rewrite national history, involving 120 historians from various universities in Indonesia, with a completion target on August 17, 2025 as 80th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia.
This project aims to produce 10 volumes of 5,000 pages in national history, which will replace Indonesia in the flow of history (Idas) published in 2010-2012, with a prehistoric coverage in the era of the administration of President Joko Widodo.
The criticism of this project came from various parties, in particular the Indonesian History Opendss Alliance (Action), which asked that the project be stopped until the process was more open and largely involved the public. The main concern is that this official historical account can hide important facts, such as the role of Sukarno in the Asian African conference of 1955 or raw human rights violations in the Soeharto era, while being lengthened by certain figures. The head of the historic rewriting team, Susanto Zuhdi, stressed that this project was based on academic facts.
This project is considered important to update the national historical account on the basis of the latest discoveries.
We will always write the facts, harsh facts, yes. This is a methodology, Accepted history His name, Susanto Zuhdi told Jakarta on Monday (19/05/2025) in the House of Representatives Commission X.
Emergency of national history reform
The project to rewrite Indonesian history was launched to update the national historical account in order to reflect the latest discoveries in history. The head of the writing team, Susanto Zuhdi, explained that the development of historical research has produced new different facts from the previous story, so that this rewriting is considered important to strengthen national identity.
As the development of the science of the Indonesian people, many historians have discovered others or the last facts rather than the historical facts that have been written, Susanto told Jakarta on Monday (19/19/2025). The team made up of young ACEH young people and high historians worked for five months and has reached 70% of progress.
This update also aims to create a more complete story, covering a period of initial history at the contemporary period, including the administration of President Joko Widodo. This project uses methodology Accepted history The facts are based on university research, with plans to produce 10 volumes of national history books, each as thick as 500 pages.
Although it is considered important, this project is confronted with a strict challenge, the target completed in less than a year on August 17, 2025. This triggers that the process is in a hurry, which can affect the depth of the analysis and the validity of the historical narrative that results from it.
Official controversy of the historical story
This historical rewriting project attracts strong criticism from Indonesia History Opendss Alliance (Action), which consists of historians, legal activists, human rights activists and female coalitions. The president of the action, Marzuki Darusman, considered that the official account of the official history of Indonesia echoes by the Minister of Culture Fadli Zon was not appropriate and had the potential to become a political tool.
This is an illusion, the government seems to have received the country's mandate to maintain the history it has designed, said Marzuki in the Parliament, Jakarta on Monday (19/19/2025).
The main concern of action is the potential for the abolition of important historical facts, such as the role of Sukarno in the Asian African Conference of 1955 and the Asian games of 1962, as well as 12 serious human rights violations in the Suharto era. The conceptual framework owned by action shows an excessive emphasis on suharto glorification as a father of development, which is considered capable of distorting historical truth.
This is now a question of principle, we do not want to suppress the facts in a political tool in the administration of the government with departure rather than the events that existed in the past, added Marzuki.
This criticism is reinforced by past experiences, such as indoctrination through the film G30S-PKI In 1984-1998, which caused collective trauma and stigma of PKI offspring. Jaleswari Pramodhawardani from the Indonesian Laboratory 2045 stressed that writing history should not only focus on executive figures, but must also include community and customary law habits. The action has confirmed that history should not be monopolized by an official story that has the potential to ignore the truth and diversity of perspectives.
The importance of transparency and inclusiveness
This historical rewriting project is considered less involved in the public and not transparent, thus triggering pressure to involve more parts. The professor of anthropology at the University of Legal Indonesia, Suristyowati Irianto, stressed that history must reflect the truth, including dark events, so that people have adequate historical literacy.
A nation will advance in which direction, it will be determined whether or not the citizens of the people have historic literacy, said Suristyowati at a meeting with the House of Representatives on Monday (19/05/2025).
Chairman of Commission X of the House of Representatives, Hétifah Sjaifudian, said that the members of the X Commission had not received the official project of this project, they therefore planned to call Fadli Zon to explain the process. HETIFAH has requested a fairer, complete and objective historical account, using a new methodology, digital archive technology and old documents that are now open.
So far, many national stories have been written from the point of view of certain leaders or ideologies so that it often ignores the contributions of minority groups, distant areas or figures that are not involved in historical stories, Hétifah said.
Jaleswari Pramodhawardani added that this project was not enough to involve only 120 historians who were cooperated with the Ministry of Culture, but must be tested publicly and involved various parts to ensure inclusion. Transparent processes are considered important to avoid biases and guarantee that written history reflects the diversity of the cultural, social and political Indonesian.
|
