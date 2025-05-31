Politics
AK Party determines the roadmap for the 3rd term potential Erdogan presidential term: report
The president and the president of the Justice and Development Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, delivered a speech while he attended the meeting of prolonged provincial chiefs held at Party headquarters in Ankara, Türkiye on May 27, 2025. (Turkish Presidency / Murat Kula – Anadolu agency)
May 31, 2025 12:56 pm GMT + 03: 00
THe leading the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) determined a roadmap for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to potentially arise for a third presidential term, focusing on parliamentary procedures rather than constitutional amendments, according to Trkiye Daily.
The officials of the AK party expressed a reaction to the evaluation by the opposition of the new discussions on the Constitution, mainly through the objective of the potential rerun of Erdogan, stressing the declaration of the president according to which “our objective with the new constitution is not to create a space for ourselves”.
If Erdogan has to present itself for a third time, the leadership of the AK party aims to achieve this thanks to the decision of the Parliament to call the elections rather than pursuing constitutional changes, party sources at Trkiye Daily said.
Istanbul, Turkiye-May 30: (—- Editorial Use Only-Mandate Credit-Turkish Presidency / Murat Kula / Handout-No Marketing No Advertising Campaigns-Distributed as a Service to Customers —-) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Speaks During the 2nd Summit at Istanbul Financial Center in Istanbul, Turkiye on May 30, 2025. (Presidency Tur / Murat Kula – Anadolu agency)
Constitutional ways for the candidacy for the third term for Erdogan
According to the Turkish Constitution, there are two ways for President Erdogan to present himself for a third term:
- Parliamentary decision: Parliament can decide to call early elections, which would allow Erdogan to run again.
- Constitutional amendment: Modify article 101 of the Constitution, which declares “a person may be elected presidential at most”, to remove the limits of the mandate.
The AK party officials plan to obtain an electoral decision of the Parliament to be more reasonable than to modify the constitution of the third potential candidacy of Erdogan.
More to read
Parliamentary majority requirements
To obtain an electoral decision of the Parliament, a majority of three fifths of total membership (360 members of the Parliament) is necessary.
Under the current constitutional provisions, the Turkish President and Parliament may require elections. If the Parliament decides to renew the elections in 2028, Erdogan could present itself again for the president. However, if the president calls an electoral renewal, Erdogan would not have the right to present himself for a third term.
The great national parliament of Türkiye on May 29, 2025, Ankara, Türkiye. (AA photo)
Distribution challenges of current seats and previous declarations of Erdogan
Given the current distribution of seats, the popular alliance does not have the majority of three fifths necessary to obtain a decision to renew elections under current conditions.
However, Ak Party believes that no party will be able to avoid elections when the problem will arrive on the agenda. The party also indicates that the electoral decision could be obtained with the support of the Party of Equality and Democracy of Peoples (Democracy Party) if the current process “Trkiye” without terrorism “with this party succeeds.
AK party officials also point out that Erdogan's statement, “I don't care to be re -elected or run again”, does not mean that he will no longer present himself to functions. Party sources note that the calendar of discussions on the candidacy is still early, which indicates that these discussions could start in 2027.
Distribution of assistant seats in the 28th term
- And party: 273
- Republican Popular Party (CHP): 135
- Democratic Party of Peoples (Dem): 56
- Party of the Nationalist Movement (MHP): 47
- Happy birthday (Happy birthday): 29
- Other political and independent parties: 52
- Total: 592
Presidential chronology of Erdogan
Erdogan became president for the first time in 2014 during the first direct popular vote for the presidency. The presidential government system was adopted in 2017, fundamentally changing the Trkiye government structure.
He was elected president in the elections held on June 24, 2018 and May 28, 2023, as part of the new presidential system. According to the Constitution, Erdogan will complete its limit in two terms in the new system in 2028.
|
