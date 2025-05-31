KSP revealed the current presidential program in 220 working days





Manado (Antara) – The presidential staff office (KSP) on the occasion of the 25th anniversary and the sixth National Conference of Indonesia Regency Government Association (Apkasi) in the north of the Regence of Minahasa, in the north of Sulawesi, revealed various information carried out by President Prabowo Suubianto in 220 working days. “There are a certain number of things that we transmit as initial information on the programs that have been managed by the president, it is very extraordinary every day, never speaking to others in the way of increasing, glorifies the community,” said the presidential staff chief, the lieutenant-general (ret.) Am putranto in Airmadidi, North Minahasa. He said that everything that was done by the ranks of local communities was to be monitored because he had obtained a special task of the president to help the programs carried out in the regions. “I am often on several ministers which quickly carry out the best results programs and there are some that do not comply with the location or the location,” he said. The KSP, he said, again recalled that the place or the location of the construction site there were no field problems, so that legal problems are emerging. “The regional chief is fully responsible while coordinating with the National Land Agency,” he said. Then, the infrastructures built in terms of use must be close to the community and can be used as well as possible. “Several times, I came to the island of Taliabu Regency, for a reference of patients at least five hours to arrive in Makassar,” he said. Consequently, he said, the president built a hospital and so on to get closer to the community, in particular linked to health services. The three-star retired general also sent the realization of a free nutritional food program of 3.4 million people and it was estimated that in November-December 2025, 82.9 million people.

