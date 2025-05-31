Faculty of Forestry UGM No. The 1120 of Joko Widodo is synonymous with a comparison





This article was published by: Dr KRMT Roy Suryo, M.Kes – Observers of telematics, Multitineedia, AI and OCB independent Koranpelita.co – Firstly, I deliberately use the same exact method as yesterday used by the Puslabfor Bareskrim police seat, which identifies with comparison using 3 (three) samples of similar diplomas, which is called the Faculty of UGM Forestry in November 1985. The same way is used so that people can compare the honest and more objective final results. Second, even if there is in fact a photo of a diploma with better technical quality, which was downloaded by the politician of PSI Dian Sanda Pratama via his Dated X account (01/04/25) and was confirmed by YBS (Read: at the same time apologizing) to JKW directly solo on Thursday (22/25/25), but here a photocopy of “JKW Diploma” Dirt by the dirt of “Bareskrim through him the same day, Thursday (05/22/25) so that no one doubts photocopy. Third, if the criminal investigation unit did not openly reveal the three other diploma samples used as a comparison sample, then here for the disclosure of information and science, three diploma samples were easily posted in the virtual universe because it was clearly published by themselves or by the dean of the Faculty of the UGM forest, Dr. Sigit Sunarta during Kompas reporters in 2022. Fourth, in detail, the three comparative diplomas are number 1115 (Frono Jiwo), number 1116 (late Hari Molyono) and number 1117 (Sri Murtingsih). All the diplomas were immediately compared to the 1120 diploma that were known together were declared yesterday under the name of JKW. The comparison made is to see how the position of the UGM logo with the writing printed in each of the comparable diplomas (in particular the letter Z in the words “diploma” and the last letter in the words “baccalaureate”). Fifth, the result is very interesting. Because Z's position in the words “diploma” and the last letter in the words “baccalaureate” in the three diplomas (number 1115, 1116 and 1117) is an identical alias exactly the same, vertical and horizontal positions, but not identical compared to diploma number 1120 Sixthly, he explained the position of Z (from the word diploma) that the three comparative diplomas are more “in down” more “entering” in the UGM logo compared to JKW diplomas which are clearly visible more “up” alias “only a little” in the UGM logo. The position of the last letter (in the word baccalaureate) on the three comparative diplomas is also more “on the left” alias “which always enters” in the UGM logo, compared to the JKW diplomas which are more “on the right” alias “further right” of the UGM logo so that the two “feet” are almost separated from the UGM logo. Seventhly, the significant difference between the three identical comparative diplomas (number 1115, 1116 and 1117) is clearly not identical to number 1120 given the position of commissioners in the next career. Eighth, conclusion. The results of the analysis of scientific and open identification (not covered by the comparison diploma) at the same time broke the results of the “analysis of the police headquarters” previously “which had mentioned the number 1120 diploma belonging to JKW was mentioned” identical “(?) With three comparisons whose property was not clear. The scientific facts are honest, precisely the JKW diploma is not at all identical to a diploma Comparison, Amyar. Editor 1 Latest Redaktur 1 messages 1

(See all)

