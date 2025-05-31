PM Modi in Bhopal: Prime Minister says that the most successful Sindoor of the operation against the terrorism of history





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Terrorists in Pakistan brought their own destiny By contesting the “Nari Shakti” of India, referring to the attack on Pahalgam where the women watched their husbands be killed. The Prime Minister also said that “Sindoor” was the most important and successful operation in Indian history against terrorism. “In Pahalgam, the terrorists did not simply shed blood – they attacked our culture. They tried to divide our society. The terrorists challenged the Nari Shakti of India, and this challenge turned into condemned for terrorists and their sponsors,” said Prime Minister Modi, sharing in the ''Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan“In Bhopal on the 300th birthday of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar. “Sindoor's most successful operation” On April 22, 25 tourists, all men, were killed in the picturesque Baisaran Meadow by Lashkar terrorists, who executed those identified as non -Muslims. In retaliation, India has launched Operation Sindoor – a name designed to show respect for widowed women in the attack. During hostilities, India not only destroyed key terrorist camps in the depths of PakistanBut also targeted the military bases before concluding a cease-fire agreement. The Prime Minister said that India had taken Pakistan by surprise when his armed forces reduced the terrorist bases in rubble. “The camps were destroyed while entering hundreds of kilometers in Pakistan. The Sindoor operation is the most important and successful operation in India's history against terrorism,” he said. The remark of PM Modi comes in the middle of a war of words between the BJP and the Congress on which led the most cross -border surgical strikes. BSF All-Women Team hatches The Prime Minister also reiterated that terrorists and their sponsors should pay a high price in the future if India was again attacked. “The Sindoor operation said strongly and clearly that the war by proxy by terrorism will no longer be tolerated. Now we are going to strike even inside their houses (Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Maarenge). Anyone who helps terrorists will pay a high price, “said PM Modi. The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to highlight how a fully female BSF team, led by assistant commander Neha Bhandari, defended his advanced posts in Akhoror for three days while an exasperated Pakistan retaliated with the Indian operation Sindoor with an artillery fire. “Today, the world is witnessing the strength of the girls of India in defense. Our BSF daughters protected our borders and gave a suitable response during Operation Sindoor,” he said. Prime Minister Modi also said that the graduation of the first batch of 17 cadets from the National Defense Academy was a historic moment for women in the Indian armed forces. Posted on: May 31, 2025

