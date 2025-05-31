Trump forgives drug pivots as he degenerates American drug war rhetoricExBulletin





President Trump promised to release Ross Ulbricht, a former technological entrepreneur imprisoned for having created a dark website called Silk Road which was used by drug traffickers. "If you vote for me, on the first day, I will commute Ross Ulbricht's sentence," said Trump, causing applause.

Images of the Somodevilla / Getty rocking legend

President Trump has long called to intensify the United States war against Mexican cartels and wants more strict sanctions for dealers selling fentanyl and other street drugs in American communities. “I am ready for that, the death penalty, if you treat drugs,” said Trump in a meeting with state governors in February, where he said that the dealers were too often treated with a “wrist slap”.

But despite his difficult rhetoric, Trump triggered the controversy by forgiving an increasing number of convicted drug traffickers, including this week's decision to give leniency to Larry Hoover, 74, who served several perpetuity sentences in the federal prison for crimes related to his role at the head of Gangster disciples based in Chicago.

Already in the first months of his second term, Trump gave a leniency to at least eight people sentenced to federal drug accusations. Some, including Hoover, have vast judicial casserors involving violence and accusations of firearms.

“There are a lot of mixed messages and mixed signals [from the White House] This creates a kind of chaos and uncertainty, “said Jeffrey Singer, analyst in drug policy at the Cato Institute, a libertarian reflection group.” On the one hand, you threaten even more strict sanctions on people who treat drugs, while, on the other hand, you release drugs from prisons. “”

The case of Larry Hoover and the Gangster Disciples

Ron Safer, a former American lawyer in Chicago, who helped continue the members of the gangster disciples in the 1990s, said he was shocked and dismayed by Trump's decision to birth of Hoover's sentence.

He stressed that Hoover's gang was one of the most important and violent drug unions in the United States, operating in 35 states according to the United States Ministry of Justice. Hoover himself was found guilty of state and federal accusations, including murder and use of a firearm during drug trafficking.

“Larry Hoover was the most pernicious and effective medication manager in the United States,” said Safer. “They sold more than $ 100 million in drugs a year in the city of Chicago alone. They were responsible for countless murders. They supported their drugs with ruthless violence.”

Hoover was imprisoned for the first time in 1973 after being found guilty of murder. In the 1990s, he was found guilty of federal accusations linked to his role leading the disciples of gangster.

Hoover should now be transferred from a Federal Supermax prison to a State correctional establishment in Illinois, where it will remain behind bars, for the moment, due to the conviction for murder at the level of the state. Hoover has already asked for the leniency of Illinois officials, although his last conditional release offer was massively rejected by a state review committee in December 2022.

But a White House spokesman, commenting on the history because he was not allowed to speak publicly, told NPR that the Trump administration expects the Illinois officials to follow the example of the federal government by releasing Hoover.

“There have been many defenders saying the time [Hoover] The purges in prison were adequate, “said the spokesperson.

In the midst of calls for difficult sanctions, a leniency for high -level drug traffickers

Trump's leniency for Hoover and other drug offenders follows a model that started during his first mandate in the White House. While promising difficult actions against drug traffickers, Trump has forgiven or commissioned sentences of at least 13 people recognized as guilty of federal drug crimes between 2017 and 2021, including high -level dealers related to violence or convicted of operating major traffic rings.

In 2020, Trump's administration also released a senior Mexican military official arrested by the US Drug Enfurcement Administration in Los Angeles for helping the Cartels for drug trafficking in the United States under pressure from the Mexican government, officials of the Ministry of Justice of Trump abandoned the pursuit of General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda.

During the first month of his second term, Trump also forgiven Ross Ulbricht, a former, a former technological entrepreneur serving a lifetime mandate in the federal prison for the creation of Silk Road, a dark web website which has become a major duct for drug traffickers.

“Ulbricht has also demonstrated a desire to use violence to protect your criminal business and the anonymity of its users, requesting six murders to hire in the operation of the site, although there is no evidence that these murders were actually carried out,” said federal prosecutors in a statement after Ulbricht's conviction in 2015.

Commenting on the history, the White House spokesman said that there was no contradiction between hard rhetoric on Trump's decays and his decisions to release certain people involved in drug trafficking.

“The punishment does not always correspond to the crime,” said the spokesperson. “The president is open to see if these people are worthy of redemption.”

Certain criticisms of the United States war have praised cautiously praise for the use by Trump of the presidential authority to release drug offenders.

“The potential decision of President Trump to grant lenient to people with drug convictions offers a crucial buoy to affected people and affirms what communities have known for a long time: the criminalization of drugs is ineffective and harmful,” said Kassandra Frederique, chief of drug Policy Alliance, in a statement sent to the NPR.

But Frédérique criticizes Trump's wider position on drug policy. “These individual acts of leniency strongly contrast with difficult rhetoric on crime and its continuous efforts to dismantle vital health services,” said Frederic.

Some consider Trump to forgive “transactional”

During his last days of mandate, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of offenders, many of whom have incarcerated federal drug accusations. Biden said this decision reflected his growing discomfort with the war against drugs.

“This action is an important step towards the recovery of historical wrongs, the correction of disparities in determining the sentence and the possibility of putting the deserving individuals to return to their families and their communities after spending too much time behind bars,” said Biden.

Drug policy experts interviewed by NPR said it was difficult to find a coherent philosophy behind the use of mercy by Trump. According to the singer of the Cato Institute, Trump's pardons often seem “transactional” and often reflect the influence of powerful individuals.

“He actually promised before the libertarian party convention that if he was elected, he would forgive Ross Ulbricht. It was a promise he made hoping to obtain the support of libertarians,” said Singer. “It is not as if there was an ideological thread that crosses [Trump’s] decisions. “”

During this campaign appearance in 2024, Trump openly linked his journey of Ulbricht's sentence to his candidacy for the White House. “If you vote for me, on the first day, I will commute Ross Ulbricht's sentence to a purged time,” said Trump, causing applause of Ulbicht supporters.

The release of Larry Hoover, on the other hand, was defended by the artist that you formerly known as Kanye West who thanked Trump this week on the social media platform X. “Words cannot express my gratitude for our dedicated sustainable president Donald Trump for having released Larry Hoover,” wrote Ye.

During his first mandate, Trump forgave and released Alice Marie Johnson after the reality star Kim Kardashian called his release. Johnson was condemned in 1996 and condemned for life behind bars for his non -violent role as part of a ring of cocaine trafficking in Memphis, Tenn. Earlier this year, Trump named it to serve as a “forgiveness”.

In an article on social networks, Johnson also praised the president's last round of pardons.

“Today, 26 deserving individuals have obtained strings and pardons. Each represents a story of redemption, rehabilitation and resilience,” said Johnson on the X platform. “Their second chance is a second blow for life.”

