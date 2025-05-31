Imran Khan announces demonstrations across the country against Govt





Islamabad: the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, announced the country's protest movement on Saturday against the government, Ary News reported the Senator of Pti Ali Zafar.

Senator PTI said that the protest movement will not be centered in Islamabad but will extend through Pakistan.

He said Imran Khan felt pushed against the wall without any option to take to the streets, saying that the former Prime Minister will issue all the directives for the prison movement.

Senator Zafar revealed that he had been charged by the founder of the PTI to develop a detailed plan for the protest movement, which he will present at his next meeting.

Describing the movement as unprecedented, Zafar noted that although the obstacles are expected, the party is ready to navigate them. He added that a strategy for demonstrations will be finalized in a few days.

Ali Zafar also expressed his hope for judicial reparation at a next hearing on June 5, 2025, although he recognized uncertainty about his result.

Earlier, PTI reconciled the differences between former Prime Minister Imran Khan Sister Aleema Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Ary News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, a key meeting in leadership in Islamabad, assisted by Imran Khans Three Sisters, Gandapur and the party lawyers, focused on the unification of the party to accelerate Khans' liberation efforts from Adiala prison.

Sources have revealed that the Khan said that she and her sisters are not politically active but will plead for the freedom of their brothers. Management has resolved internal disputes and decided to intensify a campaign for the release of Khans, with PTI parliamentarians responsible for attending the hearings of the courts linked to its affairs.

On the other hand, the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf, Gohar Ali Khan, expressed his optimism as to the potential release of the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, before Eidul Adha.

We do our best and hope that Allah will open a way, he said by speaking to journalists in Islamabad.

Lawyer Gohar stressed that the concerns raised by PTI workers concerning the prolonged detention of their chief were valid. No one can understand why the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, spent two years behind bars, he pointed out.

