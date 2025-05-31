Jokowi apparently took the baccalaureate program, the title should not be an engineer





In the photo of his registration documents indicated by Bareskrim, Jokowi goes around the baccalaureate and non-bachelor program

The controversy over the diploma of former Indonesian president Joko Widodo alias Jokowi continues. This time, the digital judicial expert Rismoni Sianipar dismantled the fact that Jokowi did not take undergraduate programs at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) but a bachelor's degree in youth. Single Rismon bases its conclusions on the photo of the Jokowi recording document presented by the criminal investigation unit at a press conference on Thursday, May 22, 2025. In the photo which has become the context of the director of the Brigadier General of Crimes Djuharjo Puro, the information was observed, the student registration document was seen on behalf of Joko Widodo with the TA identification number of 1681, semester 1 of 1981/1982. In the document, Jokowi circle the choice of the baccalaureate program. Even if there is a diploma, academics and professional choices. Rismon also wondered where Jokowi could get an engineer title or IR if you follow the baccalaureate program. Jokowi joined the Bachelor of Young Program at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. So where did he get an IR title? The baccalaureate in a young program in UGM with the Forestry Ir?, Said Rismon title through a tweet on his X @sianiparrismon account, Thursday, May 29, 2025. The alumni of the UGM electrical engineering faculty also downloaded a photo of the Jokowi value transcription. Again, Rismon questioned the biological father of vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka is graduated as a Forestry of the UGM. “The number of compulsory credits: 88 credits, the amount of the credit option is 34 credits. Total credit is 122 credits. How can it be a forest single? Write a doctorate from the University of Yamaguchi, Japan. Meanwhile, social media activists and health practitioners Tifauzia Tyassuma said Jokowi had taken the baccalaureate program should not be an engineer or IR but B.SC. “If Joko Widodo participated in the Forestry Forestry of Forestry face (is there a program in 1980-1985?) This means that the degree he obtained is certainly not an engineer or IR, but B.Sc,” he said. Thanks to downloads on his X @Doktiktifa account, Friday, May 30, 2025, he also wondered if in 1980-1985, at the Faculty of Forestry UGM, there was a baccalaureate program. “The problem is, in 1980-1985, did the Faculty of Foresty UGM still organize a baccalaureate in a young program?” said the woman who knew the name of Dr. Tifa. The Faculty of Medicine of the UGM Alumni said that the writing of Jokowi's recording of its recording requests presented by the criminal investigation unit added questions about the Jokowi, false or original diploma. “And this letter is a document that adds to the new public questions again on the existence of the original Joko Widodo diploma,” he said. The woman who studied at the Health Service Knowledge Center in Norway said that Jokowi should explain why the recording document surrounded the baccalaureate and the non-bachelor program. “Maybe Joko Widodo, the author of the registration request, can explain why he surrounds the baccalaureate program and not the baccalaureate program,” he wrote Dr. TIFA also questioned the objective of Bareskrim showing new data which in fact blurred the existence of diplomas which had been questioned by various parties. “What does this mean that Bareskrim offers new data that has even more obscured the existence of the diploma sought by the community for 10 years, but the criminal investigation unit is confusion,” said Dr. Tifa.

