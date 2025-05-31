In Bhopal, Modi says that India will not tolerate the wars of proxy if you shoot, expect shells in response | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Operation Sindoor said a clear thing – India would not tolerate proxy wars.

Now, every citizen of India says it. The powerful voice of 140 Indian crore says: if you shoot, expect an answer with shells, Modi said on Saturday.

The Prime Minister, who was in Bhopal to mark the 300th birthday of the famous Queen and regional icon of the 18th century, Ahilyabai Holkar, was expressed in the operation of the operation Sindoor Indias strikes within the terrorist infrastructure, in particular the terrorator in Pakistan Nepal Citizen, was shot down on April 22. The story continues below this announcement The Saturday event in Bhopal was imbued with heavy symbolism because more than 15,000 women were dressed in brilliant vermilion saris, which distinguished itself as a sea of ​​red while the Prime Minister spoke of Operation Sindoor and the role that women played in the Vencing of Pahalgam terrorist attacks. The event also marked the launch of the long -awaited Metro Indore, which started its services on Saturday. Modi has also inaugurated Datia and Satna airports. The government of BJP empowers women and girls at all levels and in all areas, he said. Friends, India is a country of culture and values. In our tradition, the Sindoor (Vermillion) is a symbol of the power of women. Even Hanuman Ji, immersed in devotion to Lord Ram, is represented with Sindoor. And today, this Sindoor has become a symbol of the value of India, said Modi. The story continues below this announcement He added: to Pahalgam, the terrorists not only shed the blood of the Indians, they attacked our culture. They tried to divide our society. But above all, the terrorists challenged the power of the women of India. “”Yah chunati aatankwadiyon aur unke akao ke liye kaal ban gai hai. Operation Sindoor Aatankwadiyon Ke Khilaf Bharat Ke Itihaas Ka Sabse Bada Aur Safal Operation Hai. Jahan Pakistan Ki Sena Ne Socha Tak Nahin Tha Vahan Aatanki Thikanon Ko Hamari Sena Ne Mitti Mein Mila Diya. (This challenge has now turned into destiny. Indian forces have penetrated hundreds of kilometers and wiped them, he said. The Sindoor operation said strongly that the proxy wars by terrorism will no longer be tolerated. We will enter their homes and eliminate them. And whoever supports terrorists will have to pay a high price, said Modi. The story continues below this announcement Operation Sindoor has also become a symbol of the strength of our women's power, he said. “We all know how important the role of our BSF daughters was in this operation. From Jammu to the borders of Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, a large number of BSF women stood guard. Operations against naxalites or terrorism through the border, our daughters become the shield of India's safety.

