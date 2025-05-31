Trump draws the director of the National Smithsonian portrait gallery





Companies could face repercussions on

President Trump puts an end to the head of the National Portrait Gallery of the Smithsonian Institution, continuing his aggressive measures to reshape the cultural institutions of the federal government.

Trump announced on Friday on his Truth social platform that he ousted by director Kim hisjet, calling it “very partisan person, and a fervent supporter of Dei, who is completely inappropriate for his post”.

Hisjet, a Dutch citizen erected in Australia, was appointed to the post in 2013 by former president Barack Obama. She had previously been president of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.

The director of the National Gallery of Portrait of Smithsonian, Kim Sonjet, speaks on stage during the disclosure of the portrait of Oprah Winfrey at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi / Getty images for the national gallery of Smithsonian portrait

Trump has repeatedly criticized the national network of museums and cultural centers as a left and anti-American.

In March, the president signed a decree targeting the financing of programs at the Smithsonian Institution which contain what he described as “divisor ideology and centered on the race”.

This order has instructed the vice-president JD VANCE, who sits on the Council of Regents of the Smithsonian Institution, with supervision efforts to “suppress the incorrect ideology” of all the areas of the institution, including its museums, its education and research centers and the National Zoo.

In February, he also ousted the management of Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, which is part of the Smithsonian institution, rejecting the president and president and replacing most of the board of directors by loyalists, who then voted Mr. Trump the new president.

