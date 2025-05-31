



Naeem Haider Panjotha, legal advisor to Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), the Imran Khan founder, firmly rejected speculations on Khan's possible publication before Eid, calling for such baseless complaints.

Addressing the media following an audience with the anti-terrorism court (ATC) Rawalpindi concerning the incidents of May 9, Panjotha said that no business or Clémence is envisaged. He revealed that three years ago, Khan was offered a settlement in exchange for remaining silent, to which he had firmly replied: “Even for three minutes, I will only remain silent.”

Panjotha said that the founder of the PTI is only open to dialogue on three national questions: Indian aggression, terrorism and economics. He also decried the legal actions to undertake the members of the PTI, alleging that 52 of their members of their assembly face affairs with political motivation. He cited the recent conviction of a MNA PTI without having the opportunity to present final arguments as an example of judicial injustice.

He also criticized the recent 26th constitutional amendment, calling this a tool to validate a fraudulent election and punish the PTI, while warning imminent threats of a 27th amendment. “Go ahead and modify the Constitution, disqualify as much as you wish – we will not give up,” said Panjotha.

He said that Imran Khan had suffered pressure in prison to apologize for the events of May 9 in exchange for rescue, but Khan rather asked that the real orchestrators be held responsible and punished. According to Panjotha, Khan said: “Go on the May 9 images. Punish the truly responsible people. This should be they who apologize.”

He also revealed that the opposition chief Omar Ayub had received an opinion under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, reiterating that no negotiation for the liberation of Khan is in progress. “There will be no contract – it's either a prison or dialogue for the country,” said Panjotha.

Meanwhile, 11 cases related to the May 9 riots were postponed again without procedure. ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, reported the hearing until June 14 after the prosecutor said accusation copies were still distributed to certain accused. Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and other defense lawyers were present, while Imran Khan's attendance was marked by a prison production order.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/31-May-2025/imran-khan-s-lawyer-denies-rumors-of-eid-release-reaffirms-no-deal-underway

