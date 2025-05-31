PM Modi à Bhopal: Operation Sindoor A Naari Shakti Symbol as courageous girls of BSF 'showed Valor | Top 7 quotes





On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan in Bhopal on the occasion of the 300th birthday of the legendary Queen Ahilyabai Holkar. He also practically inaugurated the super priority corridor of Indore Metro, Datia and Satna airports and threw the foundation stone for certain development projects.

He also transferred the first episode of 1,271 New Atal Gram Seva Sadan (Panchayat Bhawan), built at 483 Core.

A look at the 7 top 7 of his speech Prime Minister Modi declared, to Pahalgam, terrorists not only shed the blood of the Indians, but they also attacked our culture. They tried to divide our society. These terrorists have challenged the power of women in India – a challenge that has now become a nightmare for terrorists and their managers. 2. The Sindoor operation is the greatest and most successful operation to combat India. Our forces destroyed terrorist hiding places in places that even the Pakistani army had never imagined. This operation has made it strong and clearly that the proxy wars by terrorism will no longer be tolerated. Now we are going to strike even inside the enemy territory, and those who support terrorists will also pay a high price, he added.

3. By applauding women's staff for their contribution during Operation Sindoor, said PM Modi, Operation Sindoor has also become a symbol of 'Naari Shakti. We all know how much the role of the BSF (border security force) was important in this operation. BSF's daughters held Jammu's front lines in Punjab, Rajasthan and the Gujarat border. They gave a strong response to the cross -border dismissal. From the command and control center to the destruction of enemy posts, the courageous girls of the BSF displayed an exceptional value.

4. For the first time, the doors of the Sainik schools were opened to girls. Before 2014, only 25% of CCN's cadets were girls, but now this number heads around 50%. The first batch of younger women has passed out from the National Defense Academy (NDA). From Flying Fighter aircraft to the transaction on Ins Vikrant, the women officers demonstrate an exceptional bravery, Prime Minister Modi underlined on the deployment of women in first -line positions in the armed forces.

5. PM Modi has mentioned, but today the government makes efforts so that our women pave the way in modern technology. In agriculture, a drone revolution occurs. Thanks to the Namo Drone Didi initiative, the confidence and income of rural women increases.

6. Today, many of our daughters become doctors, engineers and scientists. In all our main space missions, our mothers and sisters work as scientists. In the Chandrayaan-3 mission, more than 100 scientists and engineers have been involved, he said.

7. The Prime Minister honored Ahilyabai Holkar and pointed out that mere her name inspires deep respect, declaring, she is a symbol of the way in which there is a public will and a firm determination, even the most unfavorable circumstances can be overcome and transformed into remarkable results. Centuries ago, when the country was brought into slavery, carrying out such important actions that future generations would continue to talk about it was not an easy task.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-in-bhopal-operation-sindoor-a-naari-shakti-symbol-as-brave-daughters-of-bsf-showed-valour-top-7-quotes-11748678849387.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos