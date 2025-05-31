Trump deals with law firms who are not legally binding, say the lawyersExBulletin





President Trump speaks after having signed decrees in the Oval office in March 2025, in particular by completing the security authorizations of those working in the law firm Perkins Coie.

Veteran lawyers have reached a curious conclusion on President Trump's agreements with major law firms this year: they do not seem to be legally valid.

Trump since his arrival has punished certain companies for their former customers or causes, stripping them of security authorizations and government contracts, while the trumpet deals with others, including titans like Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins.

The White House said that the nine companies with which it was regulated with agreed to provide around $ 1 billion in Pro Bono services to reduce investigations to their job practices and maintain access to federal buildings. But the details of these agreements remain troubled, even after the Democratic legislators asked for answers.

“The problem with lawyers is that they are not at all business,” said Harold Hongju Koh, professor and former dean of the Yale Law School. “You know, a contract that you establish with a firearm is not a contract.”

Most US law students take a course on contracts. And there, said Koh, they learn that there must be a meeting of spirits. In many cases, what Trump has said in press conferences and social networks on these agreements does not correspond to what law firms have communicated to their partners.

Pro Bono commitments began with agreements to help the military veterans. But Trump has moved the bar since to include trade agreements, cases of application of immigration and perhaps even defending police under investigation for fault.

Even in the context of a veteran, Koh said: “What if the veteran is gay or wants to undergo transgender surgery?

Shortly after Trump came into office for a second term, he signed an executive decree prohibiting transgender people from serving in the army.

Targeted law firms winning in court

Meanwhile, law firms that challenged Trump's actions fight and win in court.

This week, a federal judge in Washington, DC, ruled that the decree against the Wilmerhale company has constituted “amazing punishment” for once lawyers like the former special lawyer Robert S. Mueller III, who investigated Trump's ties with Russia and representing the National Democratic Committee.

“The cornerstone of the American justice system is an independent judicial system and an independent bar ready to combat unpopular affairs, as intimidating,” wrote Judge Richard J. Leon. “The order is intended to, and in fact hinder the capacity of the company to effectively represent its customers!”

Koh and others maintain that an agreement concluded under constraint after the executive decrees that three different judges have reached unconstitutional is not at all an agreement.

Mercenary culture of certain companies

Steven Brill, who founded the American Lawyer Magazine and the short TV Network, said that several large companies' decision to go to Trump's requests is a “terrible development” that maintained it at night.

He said he accepted a measure of liability for the more mercenary culture of certain major law firms, following his decision to become the first to publish economic data on companies and the gains of their partners in his magazine decades ago. This allowed the best lawyers to change more companies to earn more money, by warming partnership obligations.

“You know, they didn't grow up in a law firm,” he said. “They didn't have collegiality. And many people blame the American lawyer for that. And I think I have to accept this blame.”

However, Brill said that it was ironic that many companies that have settled with the White House will rely on their sense of agreement, having given important questions about the enforceable nature about the agreements they have concluded. He spoke with partners in some of the decantation companies.

“I asked one of the partners who have concluded one of these agreements:” What prevents the president from waking up on the bad side of the bed tomorrow morning and deciding to deliver another decree against you? What protection do you have? “” Said Brill.

The partner replied: “Nothing, you know, nothing protects me,” recalls Brill.

The nine law firms which, according to Trump, agreed to deal with him, refused to comment on their contracts with the president, or did not respond to a comment request.

Potential violations of the federal corruption law

The representative April McClain Delaney, Maryland Democrat and long -standing regulatory lawyer, has led an effort this year to obtain responses from the nine law firms. She and 15 other legislators asked whether the transactions have exposed the firms to legal or ethical responsibility.

These are real risks, especially with regard to conflicts of interest between decantation companies and their customers, and even the possible proceedings between companies against their customers only.

Orpett said that the large law firm treated with Trump could also violate a federal corruption status to alternately promise a public official something of value in exchange for the withdrawal of a decree or not emitting.

“The purpose of the rules of ethics is to ensure that the profession operates with integrity, that it participates in its unique role in the preservation and protection of the rule of law in an American democracy,” said Orpett.

NPR obtained the written responses of the cabinets to the Democratic legislators that Delaney summed up in an interview under the name of “CYA”.

The Cadwalader firm wrote: “We always put the interests of our customers.”

“The agreement is entirely consistent with the legal and ethical responsibilities of the company, as well as its fundamental values ​​and its employment practices,” said Skadden.

“We firmly believe that the agreement is appropriate and appropriate,” wrote Kirkland & Ellis.

And Simpson Thacher & Bartlett replied that his main objective “was to protect the best interests of the firm, including our thousands of lawyers and professionals, and our customers”.

McClain Delaney said that she had friends in many law firms and that she understands that they have legitimately fearing that the White House could put them bankrupt.

Trump with Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, attended his criminal trial before the Manhattan Criminal Tribunal in May 2024. Since he became president again, Trump appointed the two men to other positions, with Blanche as responsible No. 2 to the Ministry of Justice.

Toggle legend Jabin Botsford / Pool / Getty Images

Some of the law firms that refused to set the report on the loss of customers. But other people who took Trump to court have declared that they have attracted new cases of persons who support their decision to challenge the decrees.

“I would never use one of these law firms who did it, which essentially folded in these circumstances,” said the media magnate Barry Diller in Bloomberg News last month.

Warning of broader consequences

Federal judges appointed by presidents of political parties and other authorities slowly warn broader consequences for the legal profession and democracy.

For example, the State California bar recently warned that the Trump administration orders threaten the fundamental principles of the rule of law.

“Such actions put directly to the capacity of the lawyers of these companies to compensate their customers with jurisdiction and to have a scary effect on the availability of a competent legal adviser to represent unpopular customers with the administration,” said the release of May 9.

The bar press release said that the White House orders could harm people with limited means, who need free legal services. McClain Delaney, the Maryland Democrat, put it a little more frankly.

“Pro Bono has never been for the American government or for a billionaire president,” she said. “It's a bit obscene, right? Pro Bono is for those who are attacked, not the attack dog.”

“Ideological” inclination of pro bono work

Mike Howell, the conservative monitoring project, said that the legal industry for decades has provided free services to liberal groups. He wrote big law firms this year to try to change this.

“We have a very great legal appetite,” said Howll. “We have asked many companies to support. We are interested in constitutional issues, we are interested in questions of the first amendment, we are certainly interested in the application of immigration and the stages that the states and other localities take to obstruct, escape or otherwise entail the legal application of the Immigration Act.”

At this early stage of the negotiations, Howell said he did not want to provide details on companies that express the opening to her awareness and who said “hell no”.

“We see a unique moment in the time when the legal industry, I think, recognizes that it must return to normality, where your access to pro bono services or support for the dispute is not influenced by your ideological or partisan affiliation.”

The White House said that transactions aim to hold a large responsible law.

“Instead of using their power and influence to make our country dangerous and less free, Big Law is working to use his access to the federal government for good,” said Harrison Fields, a White House spokesman, about Trump agreements with companies.

For Yale's law professor, Koh, the disdain of the judiciary for these decrees, so far, could present a “second chance” for the companies that have chosen the way to the regulation.

As he said to graduates from the law faculty of the University of George Washington during their recent start ceremony: “What you decide is a choice. And when your moment comes and believe me, please make sure that the decision you take is the one you can live with.”

