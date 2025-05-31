



Fix disorder, build the future So, once again, we saw Sir Keir Starmer smash the conservative chaos left by the bitter struggles of the last government. At the top of the list this week being, the so-called Brexit affair of Boris Johnson and the waste of mass migration experimentation he left. However, the last days have once again proven that work does not simply concern conservative wrongs. Last week, the Labor Party delivered the fastest economy in the G7, presented legislation allowing 8.3 billion investments in energy security and good green jobs, announced plans for 14,000 new new places in additional prison and 625 million to train 60,000 young engineers, bricks, electricians and carpenters. Promises made. Promises held. Thank you Sir Keir Starmer. Reform noise to drown green gains While local elections often go under the radar, the reform of the victories of the UKS in the local elections at the beginning of May, by controlling 10 councils, 677 advisers at the national level could increase the opposition among a minority of the public to environmental policies. Their influence lies less in the direct power that they hold than in the anti-environmental “noise” that they amplify. In Nigel Farages after the post-victoring speech in Durham, he undertook to create departments of government efficiency in all countries, imitating those established by Trump and Musk who try to reduce the financing of the climate. But with the advice already extended financially after 15 years of austerity, these plans seem entirely impracticable, in particular given the reforms of inexperience, which their deputy chief Richard Tice is bizarrely “an advantage”. Farage even said to the climate staff to “search for alternative careers”, while Durham's new adviser, Darren Grimes, rejected net-zero projects as “pet projects”, despite the fact that he goes to Nigel Farage as an overly stamped poodle. Andrea Jenkyns, mayor of the Lincolnshires reform, put pressure for hydraulic fracturing despite its health risks (with studies showing that it increases the probability of cancer and asthma). The government responded firmly by declaring that they prohibit hydraulic fracturing nationally. Meanwhile, in the Staffordshire, the reform promised to block solar farms, with Richard Tice warning investors, “we will fight you at each stage of the path”. Experts such as the Federation of Small Businesses in Lincolnshire have confirmed that renewable energies offer enormous and enriching economic opportunities, but ransacking with fossil fuels. Despite the reforms, there is hope. The Green Party has obtained its support this year for the 8th consecutive year, tripling its number of advisers in the Devon only. Their growth proves that public support for climate action remains solid. Although reforms increase can slow down environmental progress, it also emphasizes why local engagement is more important than ever. Thank you for sunrise, Fiona I write to express my joy of fionas wonderfully evocative and nourishing the sunrise in Slapton in the edition of this week. What a walk filled with pleasure she had; This should encourage others to go out early and take advantage of our wonderful environment in silent solitude! I sincerely hope that the distributor of toxic breads sees the Fionas article and repairs his ways, as well intentioned as his actions are! Thanks to Fiona for her delicious article. I'm ashamed. For 18 months, I remained silent, terrified that I would be accused of anti -Semitism. My silence was an accomplice. I am ashamed that my government was an accomplice, both in its lack of action and in its help to arm Israel. The attack on Hamas on October 7 was horrible. No reasonable human being can tolerate the brutality of the murder of 1218 people, rapes and taking 251 hostages. The reaction of the Israeli government, however, was brutal but also self-deficit. Only a few weeks after the attack, former conservative defense secretary Ben Wallace, who served in the British army in Northern Ireland, said that the actions of the Netanyahu government were disproportionate and fuel the conflict for an additional 50 years. Since then, 32,000 other people have been killed. The total number of Palestinians killed is now 52,908, although a recent article in Lancet has suggested that it was an underestimation. The majority of them are women and children. Since the breakdown by Israel of the ceasefire in March, Israel has refused to authorize food and help in Gaza, in fact hungry the population. If it is not an act of genocide, what is it? In September of last year, the British government concluded that there was a clear risk that certain military exports to Israel could be used in violation of humanitarian law. Most, but not all, the export licenses for the weapons were suspended. The government is now supporting before the courts that it must maintain the supplies of parts for the F-35 jet fighters, used by Israel to bomb civilians. If the murder of 52,908 people is not against humanitarian law, what is it? I'm ashamed. We must all be ashamed. Suggestion for a new section under letters to the publisher: Thank you to the person who … All those who do good actions in town do not want to be named and famous or have a train named to them; They always guarantee recognition and thanks! As an opening submission, thank you to the dedicated woman who takes care of the garden in front of the Kingsbridge Leisure Center. I appreciate the hard work put in place. Stop and take a look at the next time you are there. I hope she would swim for free …?!

If you have a story to share or a question about the newspaper, on and see us without a necessary appointment.

