The polls are mainly stable until May 2025





The Supreme Court allows Trump to revoke the safe for migrants

The Supreme Court allows President Donald Trump to revoke the safe program.

President Donald TrumpsapProval Rating is stable for another week, keeping the president of the second mandate on a coast of approval constantly lower than the average throughout May.

Trump in mid-April finished the first three months of his second term with an average approval rating of 45%, according to a Gallup analysis. Although higher than the 41%, he won Inhis first in the first term during the same period, he is much lower than the average of 60% during the first three months of all the other first mandates of the American presidents since 1952.

An average of recent thewew York Shirmeshows of Trump's 45% on Friday May 30, with 52% disapproving of his professional performance. It is fundamentally the same as his notes in recent weeks, however, there have been fewer surveys published this month in April, when a wave of investigations was released around the 100th day of power of the Republican President.

The average of the notation of the approval of the point of sale maintained a regular between 44% and 45% in the 30 days, but it shows a downward trend for the president since kindergarten.

Nate Silver's “Silver Bulletin” bulletin, the president, has 46% approval and an average of 50% disapproval this week, the same as the end of last week on May 23. Realclearpolitics'Average was again slightly higher, giving the president an approval of 47% and 50% disapproval, the same week before.

Summary of Trump News

Trump and his administration continue to compete with the courts on a myriad of policies and administrative actions, including his approach to prices and immigration. A judge of Thursday, May 29, said that the administration could continue to collect prices while he disputes an order from the court which had blocked imports, reversing a brief break.

Legal misfortunes continued in the battle between the president and the University of Harvard this week, the administration, on Tuesday, May 27, tried to reduce the remaining contracts with the university after a federal judge blocked Trump's attempt to ban the school from registering international students.

The president this week Alsopardoneda, former governor of the GOP, a rapper, while condemning the federal sentence of a gang leader found guilty of murder and of the day commemorated from the speech to the national cemetery of Arlington.

His other man on the right, Elon Musk, officially left the White House after weeks of distancing, and in a social media position, Trump offered the inclusion of Canada free of charge in a proposed anti -missile defense system if it becomes the 51st state.

Here's how Trump's approval was noted in recent polls.

Yougov / Yahoo News Poll41% approve 54% disapprove

Less than a quarter of Americans (22%) said they agreed with Trumps policy to prioritize white Afrikaners for resettlement in the United States compared to refugees from other countries, according to the ballot, and more than half (52%) said that the United States should not accept Afrikaners as refugees before resuming refugees from other countries.

The survey of 1,560 American adults was carried out from May 22 to 27 and has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

Previously: Trump confronts the South African leader with the false pretensions of genocide in Oval Office Ambush

Yougov / Economist Poll44% approves 52% disapprove

The survey of 1,660 American adults was carried out from May 23 to 26 and has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

Morning Consult Poll48% Approve 51% disapprove

For the first time since March, more voters in the survey say that they have approved that to disapprove of the assets of commercial policy, going from 47% to 45% of approval.

Boil 2,237 American adults were carried out from May 23 to 25 and have an error margin of 2 percentage points.

RMG Research Poll49% approve 50% disapprove

These 3,000 registered voters were made from May 20 to 29 and have a margin of error of 1.8 percentage points.

Kathryn Palmer is a national news journalist for USA Today. You can reach it at [email protected] and on x @kathrynplmr.

