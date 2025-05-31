Observe: Jokowi is not suitable for PSI or PPP, its level in the main parts





The political observer of Uin Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta, Adi Prayitno, assessed that the 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo was not adapted during joining it PSI or PPP. Bentengsumbar.com – The political observer of the State Islamic University (Uin) Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta, Adi Prayitno, assessed that the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was not suitable if he joined the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) or the United Development Party (PPP). According to him, Jokowi is more suitable to be associated with major parties that have passed in Parliament. “I think Jokowi is not suitable in PSI or PPP. The two parties are parties that are not eligible for parliament,” said Adi when he was contacted on Friday (30/05/2025). “If he has to be forced to choose, Jokowi is more suitable for PSI than PPP,” he said. This opinion is based on the reputation and high level of electability of Jokowi. With a wide assessment, including victory in the regional elections (Pilkada) Solo and Jakarta, and twice as president, Jokowi is considered to have a strong position in the political world. Why is Jokowi advisable to join a big party? Adi argued that Jokowi should be affiliated with political parties that have won the first three of the legislative elections, taking into account his status. Even so, if you have to choose between PSI and PPP, Adi thinks that Jokowi is more worthy of joining PSI, mainly due to the strong support received from the party. “Jokowi is a nationalist figure which conforms to PSI values, unlike PPP which is more synonymous with Islamic parties,” he said. According to him, the PPP is not suitable for Jokowi because a certain number of databases of the party often criticize the former president. Currently, Jokowi is examined by the two political parties to serve as president. This opportunity was wide open because Jokowi was no longer bound by the party after his dismissal from the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle, the party which had raised it since its exam as mayor of Solo. Why did PPP watch Jokowi? President of the PPP party court Ade Irfan Pulungan, revealed that Jokowi was considered possible to lead the PPP, with the hope of bringing the DPR's seat back to the 2029 DPR. “God wants, if the PPP is led by Mr. Jokowi, God wants it, PPP will return to Senayan. Hopefully this can become the first five so that he gets a leader in the DPR,” said Irfan. He also pointed out that the political experience and the government of Jokowi made him the right figure to direct the PPP. However, before the name of Jokowi was discussed as a candidate for the President of the PPP, he had already been proposed for the post of President of the PSI. PSI president Andy Budiman revealed that a number of regional administrators have supported Jokowi to lead PSI. “The Yogya DPW appeared Mr. Jokowi, supporting Mr. Jokowi. In Jakarta, our faction president, William, also argued Mr. Jokowi. Then there was West Java who gave birth to two names, Mas Kaesang and Okk Bro Agus Herlambang,” said Andy).

