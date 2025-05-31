Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares Operation Sindoor as the largest and most successful anti-terrorist operations in the history of the India

In this image published by the PMO on May 31, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Photo: PMO via PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31, 2025) said that “Sindoor” became a symbol of value after India's response to Pahalgam's terrorist attack, and warned Pakistan that balls will be replied by cannon balls.

He also described the Sindoor operation as the most important and successful anti -terrorist operation in the history of the country.

“Sindoor has now become a symbol of value in the country … If you draw bullets, then rest assured that they will receive an answer with cannon balls,” Modimata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan said here on the 300th anniversary of the legendary Queen.

“India is a country of culture and traditions, and Sindoor is a symbol of women's power in our tradition. Hanuman Ji, immersed in Ram Bhakti, Sports Sindoor. We offer Sindoor to Shakti Puja. This Sindoor has become a symbol of bravery,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Indian armed forces made missile strikes on nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan, including the Bastion of Jaish-E-Mohammad of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-E-Taiba Muridke. The military strikes were carried out under operation Sindoor two weeks after the 26 civilian massacre in Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire.

Sindoor or the Vermillion brand symbolizes the matrimonial state of Hindu women, and its use as the name of the operation resonated powerfully in the light of the Pahalgam massacre of April 22. In the brutal attack, terrorists have targeted and killed men – including the newlyweds – after having checked their religious identity.

“In Pahalgam, the terrorists not only shed the blood of the Indians, but also attacked our culture. They tried to divide our society and the greatest number is that the terrorists challenged the power of the women of India,” said Modi.

“This challenge has become the death knell for terrorists and their managers. The Sindoor operation is the most important and successful operation in India's history against terrorists. Although the Pakistani army cannot even imagine, our army has destroyed terrorist hiding places,” he added.

“This time, 75 women have become members of the Parliament. Our effort is to increase this number. It is the spirit behind the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Women reserves in parliament and state assemblies have been carried out now, which had been waiting for a long time,” he said.

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, also known as the bill on the reservation of women, is a historical legislation which aims to reserve a third of the total seats of the legislative assemblies of Lok Sabha and the State.

“This means that the BJP government is autonomizing our sisters and daughters at all levels and in all areas,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the world witnessed the ability of Indian girls in national defense today.

“Even for that, the government has taken many measures in the past decade. From school to battlefield, the country today has an unprecedented faith in the bravery of its daughters,” he said.

Referring to the LT CDR Roopa A of the Indian Navy and to its partner LT CDR Dilna K, who returned to Goa after having managed to go around the globe in a sailboat, the PM said that two brave navy girls finished a sea trip of about 250 days.

“They went around the earth while traveling thousands of kilometers in a boat that does not work on a engine but on the wind. Imagine staying at sea for 250 days,” he said.

He also said Holkar Holkar was the heritage of the goalkeeper of India and protected the country's temples and pilgrimage sites when they were attacked.

“Our government is working on the mantra of” Nagrik Devo Bhava “(citizen is God), who was the philosophy of Ahilyabai Holkar,” he added.

Holkar, the revered queen of the Holkar dynasty in Malwa of the 18th century, remembers her exceptional governance, her commitment to social well-being and contributions to culture and spirituality.

Earlier, Mr. Modi published a commemorative stamp and 300 pieces to mark his 300th anniversary of birth.