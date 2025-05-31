Stephen King Donald Trump's trolling position takes off online





Stephen King's last stroke to President Donald Trump has accumulated more than 1.5 million views on social networks in one day.

The post, “Taco: Trump Always Chickens”, comes while “Taco” memes mocking the president took off online on the president's pricing policies.

In response, the spokesperson for the White House, Kush Desai, told Newsweek: “Art is the reflection of the artist, and these Asinine acronyms explain how unprecedented analysts were consistent by making fun of President Trump and his agenda which have already delivered several jobs and inflation reports, billions of tickets, a British business agreement.”

Newsweek contacted King's press team to comment by e-mail on Friday.

Why it matters

On April 2, Trump announced a series of radical world rates, including a 10% reference on all imported goods and “reciprocal” rates widely awaited. Their implementation has led the stock markets to lower considerably, with Wall Street displaying its worst losses since 2020 and billions of dollars of erased value.

Shortly after the “reciprocal” prices entered into force in April, Trump interrupted most of them for 90 days, which caused an increase in markets. Since Trump took office, the global markets have been faced with significant uncertainty in the middle of the announcement, the implementation, the frequent suspension and, sometimes, the reproducing of various commercial and tariff policies.

The President also publicly pressure that Jerome Powell, the president of the Federal Reserve, to reduce interest rates and suggested at some point that he could dismiss Powell before retreating again.

(L): President Donald Trump speaking during a procreation ceremony for the United States Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the Washington Oval Office. (R): Stephen … (l): President Donald Trump speaking during a swearing ceremony for the United States Attorney General for the Columbia District Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the Washington Oval Office. (R): Stephen King attended the premiere of “The Life of Chuck” during the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday September 6, 2024 to the Princess of Wales Theater in Toronto. More photo / Evan Vucci / Chris Pizzello than knowing

King's viral post on X, formerly Twitter, comes when Trump's economic and diplomatic strategies have continued to intensify online. The position has nearly 8,000 reshara and more than 56,000 likes. King has already had viral publications on social networks criticizing Trump and his policies.

Taco: Trump has always made goals.

– Stephen King (@stephenking) May 29, 2025

The term “Taco” is from financial circles as a joke on Trump's pricing threats and perceived unpredictability.

On Wednesday, Megan Casella of CNBC alluded to the repeated price threats of Trump while asking him questions about the theory of “Tacos Trade”. Trump resumed Casella, accusing him of asking the most “nasty” question and telling him of never asking him again.

“I have never heard that. You mean because I reduced China by 145% that I put to 100, then to another number, and I said that you had to open your whole country?” Said Trump. “And because I gave the European Union a 50% tax – price – and they called and said:” Please meet us now. “”

“And I said, ok, I will give you until July 9 – I asked them, I said on what date, because they did not want to meet,” added Trump, referring to the prices of the EU. “And after doing what I did, they said,” We will meet at any time. “And we have an end to the end of July 9.”

“Do you call this for a pastor?” Trump said before highlighting the investments that several companies have committed to making in the United States

After the meeting, hundreds of memes Taco Trump flooded online platforms, some users publishing photos of Trump as chicken or inside a taco and often using the hashtag #tacotrump.

What people say

Justin Wolfers, professor of economics at the University of Michigan, told MSNBC on Tuesday: “There is an asset here that really has the call, there was a time when the president opened his mouth, when you had to pay attention because you thought it meant something. Tragic – There is a job called Tacos.

Chris Beauchamp, chief analyst of the IG market, said on Tuesday gathering actions: “Taco Trade triumphs once again”.

What happens next

Trump announced during the long weekend that the last series of prices would be delayed until July 9, while officials of the United States and the EU have commercial discussions.

