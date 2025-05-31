PSI: There are no candidates for the President and registered until May 31





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Indonesian Solidarity Party said that no member of the party had officially registered as a candidate for the President General. The deadline for the recording of Calom Ketum PSI initially fell on May 31, 2025, but was postponed until June 23.

Even the former president, Joko Widodo, and the president of PSI, Kaesang Pangarep, who were to enter the exchanges of the party president had not yet recorded. “Not yet (someone registered), we always offer these candidates opportunities to consolidate,” said Vice-President of the DPP PSI Andy Budiman by phone on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The party, he said, saw that the regional decision-making process in certain regions was still not over. Currently, a certain number of regional administrators have not yet set the potential president of their choice. In fact, Andy continued, there are still two candidates at the same time.

“We give them the opportunity to support who,” said Andy.

He declared that this extension of the period had to ensure that the candidates had more time to convince the regional administrators. “Regional administrators also have time for internal processes to ensure that support will be given to whom,” he said.

In addition, Andy also said that the party with the rose wanted to open opportunities for figures from outside the party that wanted to run. He was reluctant to reveal the “characters” he meant.

Currently, said Andy, PSI offers figures the opportunity to convince and collect the support of the PSI Management Board. “We are therefore waiting for these figures to enter and run in the elections,” said Andy.

When asked again if the character in question was Jokowi, Andy only replied: “Pray for that. We will see later.”

Previously, the secretary general of the PSI, Raja Juli Antoni, had met Jokowi at his home, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Monday afternoon, May 26, 2025. Raja Juli declared during the meeting discussing the speech of Jokowi to enter the general president of the PSI.

“Yes, I asked earlier, how do you do (Jokowi), how is it that yesterday, I said that I wanted to be the president of PSI? He said:” Yes, I continued to calculate “.

Regarding the news, Jokowi entered the exchange of president of the PSI candidate, the Minister of Forestry said that his party had happily welcomed him if Jokowi was willing. In addition, he said that currently, several administrators of the PSI Regional Leadership Council proposed the name of Jokowi. However, his party also understood if Jokowi had his own policy.

“But again, of course, he has a wish as a national figure, whether it is anchored in PSI or will remain a neutral figure for the moment. Again, he is currently thinking of calculating the best,” he said.

The name Jokowi and its youngest Kaesang child also appeared in the PSI Ketum exchange in the area of ​​the region in the city solo PSI DPW on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Central President Java PSI DPW Antonius Yogo Prabowo said Kopdarwil had attended by the presidents and the management of the PSI DPD in the Java center. Thanks to the forum, they mainly discussed the preparation before the implementation of the PSI National Congress.

“We have agreed on the two names we will evolve or report to the DPP, namely Kaesang Pangarep and Ir Joko Widodo,” Yogo told journalists after Kodarwil in one of the restaurants in Karangasem, Laweyan, Solo district.

Ryanthie septia Contribute to the drafting of this article

