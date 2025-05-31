PM Modi Bhopal Visit all women security on the Sindoori Saree theme Here is all you need to know





PM Modi à Bhopal: In this event, Modi will inaugurate and carry out Bhoomi Pujan many important projects, will transfer the first episode of 1,271 new Atal Gram Seva Sadan (Bhawan Panchayat), built at Rs 483 crores, and practically inaugurating the super priority corridor of Indore Metro.



Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a great Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan (Women Empowerment Mega Conference) in Bhopal on Saturday May 31, commemorating the 300th birthday of the revered and reforming queen, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. PM Modis Visit underlines the governments which continue to focus on the development led by women and the improvement of regional infrastructure. The Ministry of Culture of the Union in collaboration with the government of Madhya Pradesh commemorates the birthday of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, visionary reformer and cultural boss in Bhopal. The event will take place in Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal and PM will decorate the opportunity as a chief guest. This is PM Modi's first visit to this major women -based event, where it will spend about two and a half hours and will be addressed to more than 2 women. In addition to contacting the rally, the Prime Minister will also practically inaugurate a series of key infrastructure projects. These include the super priority corridor of the Indore metro, as well as the newly developed airports of Datia and Satna. Key factory facts of the visit of PM modi- Operation Sindoor Theme: The BJP devoted this female event to Operation Sindoor and Devi Ahilyabai Holkars Legacy.

Over 1,000 BJP Party Office cutouts instead with PM Modi and Cm Mohan Yadav

Themed selfie points with slogans like Vow of Revenge for Sindoor and True Devotee who respects Rajdharma Virtual inauguration of airports: Datia airport (built at a cost of 60 crores) and Satna airport (37 crores) will be inaugurated practically. Launch of Indore Metro: The super priority corridor 6 km long from the metropolitan yellow line of Indore, including five stations, will be reported. Constructive 300 coins and timpani: A special commemorative piece of 300 name bearing the image of Devi Ahilyabai will be published. The room, weighing 35 grams, will contain 50% money and is the first of its kind to be published in India. A special postal stamp dedicated to Devi Ahilyabai will also be unveiled. National Devi Ahilyabai Award: The tribal and folk artists making important contributions to traditional art will be honored by the National Devi Ahilyabai Award. Exhibition visit: The PM Modi will visit an exhibition presenting the Governance model Devi Ahilyabais, cultural contributions and work in the empowerment of women. Rural development support: The first episode for the construction of 1,271 new Atal Gram Seva Sadan (Village Panchayat Buildings) worth 483 crore will be released. Water infrastructure projects: More than 80 dams, shutdown dams and construction work will be launched in the districts of Ujjain, Indore, Dewas and Dhar. The initiatives centered on women by the MP government will be presented to PM Modi: The chief minister, Dr. Mohan Yadav, will inform the PM on the efforts of the following state: 35% booking for women in government jobs

Special support for subsidies to women entrepreneurs under industrial promotion policy

Clothing factories receive 5,000 from Govt + 8,000 from the employer

Expansion of self-assistance groups (SHG) for women

Currently, 5 SHG Lakh involving 62 women Lakh operate under the state subsistence mission

Low interest loans for women for economic activities of more than 4 Lakh women have become “Lakhpati Divis”

Monthly financial support from 1,250 to more than 1 women. Program arrangements and participation: More than 2 women Lakh to participate Participating women to follow a dress code: Sindoori Saree (sari of vermillion color) 200 women team leaders have allocated 14 types of logistical and organizational responsibilities The 5 women ministers of the MP cabinet will share the scene with PM Modi: SAMPATIYA UIKEY

Krishna Baghri

Pratima Baghri

Radha Singh

Nirmala Bhuria 1,500 women's safety women organized in 31 teams for PM safety Women deputies, deputies and mayors will assist the Prime Minister During the virtual inauguration of airports, the first flights will be piloted by women's pilots under the inaugural service. Transport and crowd management: More than 5,000 buses have been officially deployed to bring participants The Bhopal district alone had a target to mobilize 40,000 women Safety arrangements: 3 general inspectors (IGS)

5 assistant igs (excavations)

20 police superintendents (SPS)

40 SPS assistant

90 SPS assistant (DSP)

150 inspectors

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/madhya-pradesh/pm-modi-in-bhopal-all-women-security-crew-to-sindoori-saree-theme-at-ahilyabai-holkar-300th-birth-anniversary-mahila-sashaktikaran-opr-sindoor-success-2025-05-31-992665 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos