Trump draws the director of the National Portrait Gallery Kim Sonjet on the support of Dei





President Donald Trump dismissed the director of the National Portrait Gallery, Kim Sonjet, to be a “fervent supporter” of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

On Friday afternoon, Trump announced the termination in an article on Truth Social.

“On the request and recommendation of many people, I put an end to Kim Sonjet's employment as director of the National Portrait Gallery,” wrote the president. “He is a very partisan person, and a fervent supporter of Dei, which is completely inappropriate for his position. His replacement will be named shortly. Thank you for your attention to this case!”

A White House official told Fox News Digital that hisjet had donated democrats $ 3,982, including presidential campaigns for former president Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. Hisjet would also have given a donation to other Democrats, including former vice-president Kamala Harris.

From left to right: Director of the National Gallery of Portraits of Smithsonian, Kim SAJE, Director of Conservation Affairs at the National Portrait Gallery of Smithsonian, RHEA L. Combs, Secretary of the institution Smithsonian Lonnie G. Bunch III, Oprah Winfrey and artist Shawn Michael Warren poses during the unveiling of Winfrey. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images for the National Smithsonian portrait gallery)

The White House also underlined the photo of Trump's gallery, which was organized by itsjet. The legend of the photo can be seen as follows: “Damaged twice, for abuse of power and insurrection incentive after the supporters attacked the American capitol on January 6, 2021, he was acquitted by the Senate in the two trials. After having lost against Joe Biden in 2020, Trump rose a historic return to the 2024 elections. Second non -consecutive mandate.”

The White House manager also said that it was ironic that hisjet said: “We are trying to be editorial. I do not want by reading the label to have an idea of ​​the opinion of the Conservatives on this person. I want someone to read the label to understand that it is based on historical facts.”

The National Portrait Gallery did not immediately respond to Fox News Digitals' comments on the issue.

From left to right: Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King and Kim Sonjet attend the gala portrait of a nation in Washington, DC, November 12, 2022. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images for the National Portrait Galerie of Smithsonian)

According to the website of the National Portrait Gallery, hisjet was the first woman to be director of the National Portrait Gallery, and she spent time in the role to seek ways to put her experience and her creativity at the Center for Learning and Civic Consciousness.

Before taking the post, hisjet was the president and chief executive officer of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania and held other positions at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Her biography notes that she was born in Nigeria, was raised in Australia and is a citizen of the Netherlands. She came to the United States with her family in 1997.

DEDUSE DEI: HERES How the Trump administration canceled very popular Bidens programs

President Donald Trump announced the dismissal of the Director of the National Portrait Gallery Kim Sonjet in an article on Truth Social Friday. (Images Andrew Harnik / Getty)

While speaking at the Richardson Symposium: Racial Masquerade in American Art and Culture, at the National Portrait Museum on November 4, herjet said to a crowd that she had been requested on what she spent most of her time, on which she replied, “identity policy”.

“America has never been able to separate an appearance of a person from their potential,” she said. “Our story is fulfilled and continues to be, with examples of hatred, discrimination, fear and alienation.”

She then spoke for a moment on December 7, 1972, when she “suddenly felt” the world was going to meet and suppress “small differences” while thinking in a holistic way that it meant to be a human.

It was the day when Apollo 17's astronaut Jack Schmidt took an image of the earth and invented it “blue marble”.

“Well, this utopian vision feels very, very far today in the terrifying wake of the most incurable, unhappy, insensitive racial elections, sexually operators, optionally dismissed, digitally manipulated, secret and inflammatory era”.

“The National Portrait Gallery, as i've mentioned, is all about Identity Politics, where it is to defend the label Text that Says President Eisenhower was cautious on Civil Rights or Explaining Why Only 25% of Women Were Historically Considered Cool or Standing Firm or not, Allow Margaret Sanger Of Planned Parenthood, to be Removed from the Smithsonian or Even Outline that we show the Portrait of Sylvia Rivera, the Transgender Activist in the Galeries, “said hisjet later during the same speech.

A few hours after taking an oath on the day of the inauguration on January 20, Trump signed an executive decree to eliminate all the programs from the federal government.

A day later, the president ordered the staff management office to notify heads of agency and services to close all the offices of the DEI and to place these government employees in these offices on paid leave.

Earlier this month, Trump dismissed Shira Perlmutter, who was in charge of the American copyright office, who came only a few days after the end of the Congress librarian, Carla Hayden. The dismissal was part of the continuous purge of administrations of government representatives who are perceived as opposed to Trump and his program.

The two women were informed of their dismissal by e-mail, previously reported the Associated Press.

Hayden called on Perlmutter to lead the copyright office in October 2020.

