Imran Khan asks PTI leaders to prepare for protest: Ali Zafar

He spoke to the media after meeting Imran Khan at Adiala prison

Update on: Sat, May 31, 2025 18:55:40 PKT

Rawalpindi (Dunya News)-Pakistan leader Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), lawyer Ali Zafar, said that the founder of the party Imran Khan announced the launch of a protest movement against the government.

Addressing the media after meeting Imran Khan in Adiala prison, Barrister Zafar said that the founder of the PTI had decided to initiate a national protest movement.

He said that the movement would not be limited to Islamabad but that it would be carried out across the country.

The lawyer Zafar quoted Imran Khan as having said that they (the PTI) had been pushed against the wall and had no choice but to take in the street.

The founder of the PTI said that the demonstrations would be held nationally and that he would lead them from prison by issuing all the instructions related from there, said Zafar.

He also declared that Imran Khan had responsible for preparing the protest plan, which he would present at the next meeting with the founder of the PTI after consultations with lawyers and party leadership.

Senator Zafar said that the founder of the PTI was serious about this movement, adding that this manifestation would be different before.

Imran Khan stressed that this time the movement was to achieve results. Although the obstacles are expected, they know how to overcome them.

The PTI chief said that the protest movement’s strategy would be finalized in a few days. After the next meeting, Imran Khan himself would attribute responsibilities.

As for party leadership, he said, Imran Khan expressed their self-confidence, but clearly said he would personally lead the movement.

According to Barrister Zafar, the imprisoned chief said that they did not obtain any relief from the judiciary or the executive. He said that if the hearing takes place on June 5 or not remains a question, they hope that repairs will be granted.

