Bus of Israeli military vehicles carrying pilgrims from Hajj to Jenin during the West Bank Raid





The Israeli forces launched a series of raids through the West Bank occupied early Saturday, arresting two Palestinians and damaging a bus carrying pilgrims from Hajj in the city of the north of Jenin. A military vehicle hit the bus in front of the Jenin governorate building while he was preparing to go on the way to Karama's border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan. Passengers, many of whom are elderly people, were Palestinians on the way to Saudi Arabia via Jordan to perform the Hajj pilgrimage. According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Israeli military vehicle deliberately hit the bus, although no injury has been reported. Jenin's vice-government, Mansour, Al-Saadi, condemned the act, saying: the occupation vehicle deliberately and directly hit the bus while it was parked outside the governorate building. Most of the passengers were elderly and suffered from chronic diseases, which added to trauma and fear. Palestinians of occupied West Bank regularly use Jordanian airports for international travel due to the restrictions imposed by Israel. In the city of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, the Israeli forces arrested a young man, Samer Jaradat, after having made a descent. Witnesses said Anadoli agency That an explosive device exploded while the forces withdrew from the area. In the northwest of the Tulkarem City, Israeli troops arrested Diana Ghalib Mazid, 24, after storming her house in the city of Anabta, according to Wafa. Israeli military raids have also targeted the new Askar camp in the east of Nablus and the Al-Ain camp west of the city. Shops and sound bombs were reported during the incursions, although no injury or arrest has been confirmed. TRT Global – In pictures: Hungry Palestinians are looking for food on new distribution sites Under increasing global pressure, Israel ended an 11 -week blockade on Gaza 12 days ago, allowing the limited operations of the Chane to resume. But the UN says it had “little impact”. Since January 21, Israel has intensified its military offensives in the north of the West Bank, from Jenin and the surrounding area, and extending to Tulkarem on January 27. Since the start of the Israeli assault in Gaza on October 7, 2023, at least 972 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured by the Israeli army and illegal colonists through occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The International Court of Justice said last July that the occupation of the longtime Palestinian territories is illegal and called for the evacuation of all colonies in the West Bank and occupying Jerusalem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://trt.global/world/article/7d7630c07086 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

