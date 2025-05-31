Trump News at a glance: the doubling of steel prices again risks the world's disorders again | Trump administration





Donald Trump said that he was doubled steel prices imported 50% during a rally celebrating a partnership agreement between US Steel and Nippon Steel, based in Japan on Friday.

Speaking in front of an audience of steel sidleur, the American president said: we will impose an increase of 25%. Would bring it from 25% to 50%, steel prices in the United States of America, which will still guarantee the steel industry in the United States.

The surprise announcement, which no longer contained details, was applauded by the crowd in an American steel plant in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Trump added: Nobody will get around this.

He spoke after the US market closed for the weekend. But the increase, which should take effect next week, is likely to create new economic disorders.

Here are the key stories of the day:

Trump announces 50% steel prices

The American president announced that he was doubled foreign prices on 50%steel imports, while he was celebrating a successful agreement for Japan Japanese steels to invest in US Steel during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Surrounded by men in orange Hardhats, Donald Trump unveiled the increase in the rate rate while he was talking in an American steel plant in West Mifflin, declaring that the dramatic hike would guarantee the American steel industry even more.

It was not immediately clear how the announcement would affect the trade agreement with the United Kingdom, negotiated earlier this month, which saw prices on steel and aluminum from the United Kingdom to zero.

Read the full story

Trump farewell to Musk – but not really

Friday, the president saw Elon Musk of the White House, while the head of Tesla concluded more than four months at the head of the so-called Department of Effectiveness of the Government.

Standing next to Trump in the oval office, Musk who faced a 130 -day limit in his mandate as an employee of the special government which had finished two days before that his departure is not the end of Doge.

Read the full story

Musk would have taken a lot of drugs while advising Trump

Elon Musk has embarked on in -depth consumption of drugs while being one of the nearest advisers, taking ketamine so often that it has caused bladder problems and trips with a daily supply of around 20 pills, according to the allegations made to the New York Times.

Read the full story

Golden Dome will not be done by the end of Trumps

The so-called anti-missile defense presidents Golden Dome who will include space weapons to intercept the strikes against the United States should not be ready before the end of his mandate, despite his prediction that he would be completed in the next three years.

Read the full story

The Supreme Court allows the White House to revoke the protected status of migrants

On Friday, the United States Supreme Court announced that it would allow the Trump administration to revoke the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan, Cubans, Haitians and Nicaragen migrants living in the United States, strengthening the Republican presidents to deport deportations.

Read the full story

What happened to others today:

Catch up? Here is what happened on May 29, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/31/trump-administration-news-updates-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos