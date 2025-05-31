The registration of candidates to the President of PSI is extended until June 23





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Indonesian Solidarity Party or the PSI extend the registration time for candidates to the president of the party. When you follow a predetermined schedule, today should be the last day of recording.

“”Direction Corsoir The PSI Congress has given additional opportunities to candidates to obtain the support of the regional management board and the regional management board, “written on the Official Instagram account @PSI_ID, on Saturday May 31, 2025. The extension of the registration as a candidate for Ketum was confirmed by the deputy president of PSI DPP Andy Budiman.

PSI said the deadline for the registration of candidates for party leaders bearing the symbols of the rose until June 23, 2025. “Do not hesitate, do not hesitate, the registration period is extended to offer more spacious opportunities,” wrote PSI in its download.

Earlier Tuesday, May 13, 2025, PSI opened the registration of candidates of the potential president. The registration of “the election of Raya” was opened until May 31, 2025. The process of determining and announcement of the names of the candidates for the President General was scheduled until June 18, 2025. After that, the candidates of Ketum will carry out the campaign process from June 19 to July 11, 2025.

In addition, PSI will announce the list of elections for permanent voters on July 10, 2025. While from July 12 to 19, 2025, the party entered the voting period. This series of stages of the major elections will lead to the PSI Congress. The announcement of the results of the PSI Raya elections should be carried out at the PSI congress on July 19 and 20, 2025, in Solo, Central Java.

Andy Budiman explained that the PSI Raya elections could be followed by all executives and had an identity card or a party KTA. The selection of candidates for Ketum is made with the concept of “a member of a vote”. The main requirement to advance as candidate for Ketum PSI, said Andy, is that he is forced to have minimum support of five provincial DPWs and 20 DPDs at the city / regency level.

He also pointed out that PSI opens up opportunities to all executives who meet the requirements to arise to name themselves. “As an executive, as an arbitrator of the great election, we have opened the opportunity for all the candidates to present themselves for themselves, plus the office of PSI DPP, the center of Jakarta, said Andy at the PSI DPP office, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

As for the name of the president of PSI Kaesang Pangarep and his father, Joko Widodo, appeared in the Exchange Ketum in the ground cafe area held by the Solo PSI DPW city on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Central President Java PSI DPW, Antonius Yogo Prabowo, said the Kopdarwil had attended by PSI DPD presidents and administrators in the center of Java. Thanks to the forum, they mainly discussed the preparation before the implementation of the PSI National Congress.

“Discussion linked to our preparation as well as what we want to support. More than what we had discussed and inside, he also had a hard to do the proposal of the candidate's name for Ketum in the candidate PSI Ketum. But we have agreed on the two names that we will bring or report them to the DPP, namely Kaesang Pangarep and Ir Joko Widodo,” said Yogo.

Ryanthie septia Contribute to the drafting of this article

