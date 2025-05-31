Illiberal democracies around the world are more and more characterized by admiration that their strong chiefs seem to profess for each other. Narendra Modi has made openings to US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Hungary Viktor Orbn, named Trump in front of Trump in his celebration of illiberal democracy, was exalted in his praise for the Brazils Jair Bolsanero and the turkeys Recept Tayyip Erdogan. >

Indeed, as a historic Jnos mtys kovcs And Balzs underlined, Orbn has become a pioneering symbol of the European of the rupture with the principles of liberal democracy, winning a range of heterogeneous allies, including Steve Bannon, Nigel Farage, Janez Jan, Jarosaw Kaczyski, Benjamin Netanyahu, Victor Ponta, Matteo Salvini, Horst Seehofer, Geert Wilders and Milo Zeman. Likewise, the leader of the Romanian far right, Clin Georgescu, received support from JD Vance and Elon Musk in the United States, which was indignant when his victory in the presidential elections of 2024 was canceled on the accusations of Russian corruption and interference. And we could continue.>

But can this mutual admiration club turn into real alliances? >

This is an essential question for the world order which is announced before our eyes. Many of these leaders and oligarchs share a world vision that can potentially join them. But it is also the nature of their nationalisms to exclude rather than building intercultural bridges, to look inwards rather than outwards to remain stridously provincial rather than embracing transnational cosmopolitanism. This clearly shows that Donald prevails over the first American policy as well as the European hostility of right -wing nationalisms to the idea and reality of the European Union. What happens when strategic partnerships, ideological kinship and current realities do not correspond to each other?>

I am writing these lines of Hungary, where, for the moment, the alliances between the right -wing heads seem promising. At the beginning of April, saw the warm welcome of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Budapest, by his friend and counterpart Orbn, who also admires Jair Bolsonaros Brazil, who, as Kovcs And Weird to have Underlined, illustrates for the Hungarian leader the best model of European Christian democracy Brazil first and above all God. Withdrawal of the Hungaries from the International Criminal Court This had declared Benjamin Netanyahu, a war criminal in several countries of the European Union, was also well signified with the visit of the Israeli Prime Ministers in Budapest.>

OrbnFriendship with autocratic Turkish President Erdoan also gave a whole new one touches the historical presence of Turkish culture in Hungary, a rich example of which is 16 restored 16th Ottoman tomb of the century, Gang Babas Tomb and Rosegarden, a few steps from my current house in Budapest. But a recent visit to neighboring Romania flashed an unexpected radius of hope on the giant cracks that exist in the same year of the dream alliances on the right.>

***>

In Bucharest, the Palais du Parliament, the large house built by the communist autocrat Nicolae Ceauxcu You welcome the historical reality of a dictatorial friendship. Alexandru Matei, academic of the University of Transylvania Whod invited me to speak in Romania, stressed that Ceauescu was inspired to build this great palace imposing as residence and office on the suggestion of his friend, Kim Il SungThe dictatorial founder of North Korea. Kim would have built his palace built in just six months, and the Romanian dictator was not late, which has done everything in two years. But it was not a place where he was able to live, as he was executed in 1989, after the blow that overthrew his diet.>

But the reality of 21st Century central and eastern Europe is very different, where conflicts are often presented to a liberal and pro-EU position and a right-wing nationalism which leans towards puttinist Russia, causing painful divisions in the dead end of Russia-Ukraine. My visit to Romania coincided with the second and last round of his presidential election, in which the ultra-nationalist candidate George Simion was opposed to the moderate and pro-EU mayor of Bucharest UNUCUOR DAN. While I went to Brasov, where I had to speak to the Transilvania University, I realized that the issues of this battle were of a different order in Transylvania, with its concentration of ethnic Hungarians who voted in Romania and Hungary.>

Beyond the support expected in a liberal and academic community for Dan, a former prodigy of mathematics and academic, which I felt in the academic city of Brasov was a particularly strong opposition to the strident anti-minority rhetoric of Simion, directed as virulently against the Ethnic Hungarians in Transylvania. There was a lot of breathlessness, a large part of this evening spent in Brasov, but while the exit polls began to enter, Hope started to increase. Exhausted by day in Bucharest and the evening trip to Transylvania, I fell asleep by eighteen or eleven years. Early in the morning, I had the news of the excited messages of friends, on my phone updates and social media.>

How did it happen? In an election that seemed once inevitably invited to George Simion and the growing wave of extreme nationalism in Romania? What has changed the game were the votes of the Hungarian diasporical in Romania, mainly in the region of Transylvania. From what I heard from my Romanian and Hungarian friends and colleagues, Keno Verseck does exactly article that Hungarian and Moldovan ethnic voters have saved the democracy of Romanies. The Hungarians in Transylvania, as well as the Moldovians with voting rights in Romania, have pushed the anti-minority rhetoric of the Simiors and voted for Dan in large numbers.>

This is where the right -handed alliance failed in central and eastern Europe. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn supported his ideological ally, George Simion, both part of the sovereign, pro-Russian and anti-element camp in position, and autocratic in his functional style. But there was a major crack in this alliance. Just the way Orbn was strident in his opposition to minorized and marginalized populations in Hungary, including the Roma gypsies, immigrants and non-Christians, anti-minority similarities were also filmed against Ethnic Hungarians in Romania. Orbn, in fact, supported an anti-Hungarian candidate in Romania, and the Ethnic Hungarians of this country refused to follow his example.>

Victory in Romania is a little light of hope for liberal thinking and politics in the world. Above all, he revealed the giant fault line which tries to hide under the alliance the vows of right -wing nationalisms around the world. Orbn and The deep alliance of Netanyahus brought a dark despair to the anti -Zionist groups that I met in Budapest. But an attempt at this partnership failed in the Romanian elections. It is an ironically coherent failure with Orbons The opposition of universalist political projects, such as the vision of a supranational Europe, which drew the energy from the triumph of Donald Trump and his first slogan in America. Island nationalism has revealed the true contradiction in the ambition of a right -wing international alliance. They may wish to meet, but their innate narcissism, we hope, in the end, will separate them.>

Saikat Majumdar is currently a principal researcher at the Budapest Advanced Study Institute. Opinions are personal.>