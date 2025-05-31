Donald Trump says he will double steel and aluminum prices at 50%





Donald Trump said he would double prices on steel and aluminum imports from 25% to 50% in a new escalation of his world trade war.

The American president unveiled the increase in levies when he praised a $ 15 billion partnership between Nippon Steel and US Steel during a Pennsylvania rally, promising to erect a tariff fence around the production of interior metals.

Went from 25% to 50%, the steel prices in the United States of America, which still guarantee the steel industry, he told the crowd in West Mifflin.

No one will get around … at 25%, they can somehow overcome this fence. At 50%, they can no longer overcome the fence.

The new samples will take effect from June 4, wrote the president in a social article of truth after the rally.

Trump sought to revitalize the industrial Heartlands of the Americas by aggressively targeting what he considers a spill by foreign importers. In March, he slapped 25% of samples on imports of steel and aluminum in one of the first large large of his world trade war.

Pennsylvania was one of the crucial states of the States that Trump won by Trump in the last year presidential election after he and Joe Biden courted the voters of the blue -collar with competing promises to protect manufacturing jobs.

Whatever legal obstacles or economic repercussions, Trump is clearly determined to continue using prices as a political tool to protect the American manufacturing of the Fmoir of the Ravages of Foreign Competition, said Eswar Prasad, economist at Cornell University.

The Canadian steel industry, the greatest source of American imports, slammed Trumps Move.

Retracting efficient, competitive and reliable cross -border supply chains as we have done in steel and aluminum at a high cost for the two countries, said Candace Laing, president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

The European Commission said that prevailing on the decision adds more uncertainty to the global economy and increases costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

As the price undermines continuous efforts to achieve a negotiated solution, Brussels is ready to impose countermeasures that come into force on July 14 or earlier, if circumstances require, he said.

Gareth Stace, Managing Director of Trade Body Uk Steel, said the prices were still another bodily blow. British steel exports to the United States are 400 minutes a year. The uncertainty remains as to whether and when our second largest export market will be open to business or is firmly closed on our faces, Stace said.

The Friday's announcement is increasing once again the trade tensions two days after a US commercial court ruled on numerous prices of illegal presidents, although this did not include sectoral levies, such as those in steel and aluminum. The White House has promised to fight the decision.

The volatile approach to prices repeatedly announcing new samples several times before bringing them later caused confusion between businesses and has led to huge fluctuations on the markets in recent months.

The Trump administration concluded an agreement with China two weeks ago to reduce prices between the two countries, which had reached up to 145%. But tensions seemed to increase on Friday when Trump accused René Beijing in the arrangement.

The climbing of steel prices comes after Trump approved last week Japanese Steels Partnership with US Steel, reversing his opposition to the campaign path to an agreement between the Japanese company and the American producer.

Friday, the president welcomed what he called a successful agreement with a large partner who, according to him, would make sure that this American sexual company remains an American company.

Trump said Nippon Steel had made a monumental commitment to investing $ 14 billion in the company, including more than $ 2 billion to increase steel production in Pennsylvanias Mon Valley and $ 7 billion to modernize factories and build installations in Indiana, Minnesota, Alabama and Arkansas.

Additional report by Ilya Gridneff in Toronto, Alice Hancock in Brussels and Gill Plimmer in London

