Expulsion of Chinese students: The mystery deepens as calls increase for the expulsion of the educated girl at Harvard of Xi Jinping – is she still in us?





Reculations on Xi Jinping's daughter without proof The only daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Xi Mingze, a graduate of Harvard University, is called upon to be expelled from the United States by far-right conservative commentator Laura Loomer, according to a report. Loomer revealed that Xi Mingze continues to reside in Massachusetts as a foreign student, however, there is no evidence that proves that it is still in the United States, according to Newsweek. While Xi Jinping's daughter graduated from Harvard University with a baccalaureate in psychology in 2014 under a pseudonym, the New Yorker reported in 2015 only after graduating from Harvard University, she returned to China and had maintained a private life since then, Newsweek reported.



In an article on social media (previously Twitter), Loomer wrote: “The daughter of Deport X Jinping!” Adding: “She lives in Massachusetts and went to Harvard! Sources tell me that the PCC guards offer her private security on American soil in Massachusetts!”, Cité Newsweek. Read also: Deborra-Lee Furness should leave with a fortune in collaboration of divorce Hugh Jackman Loomer even urged her supporters to make it the subject of the subject on social networks, and she also marked the best people of the Trump administration, like the American president Donald Trump, the vice-president JD Vance, the secretary of state Marco Rubio, the defense secretary Pete Hegseth, Border Czar Tom Homan, and the Secretary of Security Homeland Kristi Noem Newsweek. Live events Harvard attracts a careful examination of the government His article to expel the daughter of the Chinese president came after Rubio said that the United States would begin to revoke the visas of Chinese students, in accordance with the report. He said on a post X: “The United States will begin to revoke the visas of Chinese students, including those who have links with the Chinese Communist Party or study in critical fields,” said Newsweek.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration revoked the capacity of Harvard University of registering international students and accused the institution of promoting anti -Semitism and collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party, Newsweek reported. According to the report, Chinese nationals represent around 20% of registrations for Harvard international students.

Read also: After Europe, the Tesla sales crash in Quebec in Canada, Elon Musk's company sold only 524 cars in 3 months Faq Who is Xi Mingze?

She is the only daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping. She graduated from Harvard University in 2014 with a diploma in psychology, according to a Newsweek report.



What exactly has Laura Loomer said?

She demanded the deportation of Xi Mingz and said, without evidence, that the Chinese military guards protect her in the United States, in accordance with a Newsweek report.



