



An American Federal Court of Appeal blocked President Donald Trumps attempting to implement generalized layoffs between federal agencies, judging that the executive decree authorizing the cuts exceeds the constitutional authority of presidents, Cnn reported. In a 2-1 decision, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeal American confirmed an injunction of the lower court which interrupted the layoffs officially qualified as force reductions (RIF) which had been suspended since May 9. The court concluded that Trump did not have the necessary approval of the congress to make such staff changes. The main judge of the William Fletcher circuit, writing for the majority, said that the decree far exceeding the supervision powers of the presidents and stressed that the type of reorganization envisaged by the order has long been submitted to the approval of the Congress. TRT Global – Musk thanks Trump while the special role of the government ends in the middle of the political shock Elon Musk concludes his mandate as an employee of the special government under President Donald Trump, leaving after public criticism of the major administration spending bill and in the midst of a continuous legal examination of his controversial cost reduction efforts. Tribunal block dismissals The trial, brought by a coalition of federal employees and working groups, challenged administration efforts to restructure almost all departments at the level of the firm, including the defense, energy, health and social services, internal, justice, interior, state and treasury departments. The coalition congratulated the decision of the courts, calling it a victory in our efforts to suspend these harmful actions while our case is advancing. In response, the spokesman for the White House, Harrison Fields, criticized the decision, saying that a single judge tries to grasp the power to hire and shoot from the executive branch. He promised that the administration would continue its legal struggle. The decision follows a previous decision by the American district judge Susan Illston, who also noted that Trump did not have the power to carry out mass layouts without legislative support. The Trump administration had appealed to the 9th circuit after the injunction of the district courts, and previously requested an intervention from the Supreme Court, which refused to take the case. TRT Global – Us Court restores the main parts of Trump prices in the temporary decision The Court of Appeal allows Trump to continue to collect prices under the law on emergency powers, for the moment

