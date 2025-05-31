Politics
The terrorists challenged the dignity of Indian women, but have seen the greatest defeat: PM Modi | Latest news from India
Bhopal: In Pahalgam, the terrorists dared to challenge the strength and dignity of Indian women, but this challenge turned into their greatest defeat and fatal for their masters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
Addressing an empowerment of Maha Sammelan women, organized to mark the 300th birthday of Lok Mata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in Bhopal, said Modi, terrorists not only overthrew the blood of the innocent Indians – they launched an attack on our culture and our values. The goal was to divide our society. In Pahalgam, the terrorists dared to challenge the strength and dignity of Indian women and this challenge turned into their greatest defeat and fatal for their masters.
Our hiding places of terrorists dismantled with armed force, which were located on the cross border and several kilometers from the border. The Sindoor operation becomes the most successful counter-terrorist operations in India history, he said.
Now we will even kill when entering their house and the one who helps terrorists will also have to pay a high price. The compatriots of 140 crore say that if you pull bullets, then accept that the balls will be answered by shells, he added.
In the program, women wearing the saris of Vermillion colors managed the crowd to pay tribute to the army and the Prime Minister. Developing the importance of Sindoor in the Indian tradition, said Modi, in our culture, Sindoor is a powerful symbol of femininity and strength. Lord Hanuman, devoted to Lord Ram is decorated with Sindoor. We offer it during Shakti Puja as a brand of reverence. Today, this even Sindoor has become a symbol of the courage and the India value.
Counting tribute to Devi Ahilyabai, said Modi, the words are unable to describe his remarkable personality. It symbolizes the power of strong will and determination, demonstrating that, whatever the unfavorable circumstances, transformative results can be obtained. Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar never distinguished service to the divine and the service to the people.
She led a state at such a time, like wearing a crown of thorns. However, Lokmata Ahilyabai provided a new direction to its prosperity of states, devoting itself to empowerment even the poorest, said Modi.
He remembered his contribution to the culture of India and the preservation of temples. Presence of the good governance of Ahilyabai, said Modi, it has implemented an exemplary governance model which favors the well-being of the poor and marginalized. She has launched numerous initiatives aimed at stimulating employment and entrepreneurship by promoting agriculture, cottages industries based on forest products and crafts.
Speaking of the way she had worked for the tribal and nomadic tribe, Modi said that it was her privilege to work under the direction of a tribal woman who is the president of India, Draupadi Murmu.
He also declared that people were now bringing secularism when we are talking about women's marriage age, but Devi Ahilyabai Holkar had raised the issue as increasing the minimum age for girls' marriage, ensuring women's right to property and supporting remarriage of widows that were difficult to discuss in his time.
Modi said that his government maintains the principle of Nagrik Devo Bhava as a governance mantra after Devi Ahilyabai.
He also praised the central government's plans led by the BJP like the Drone Didi, the Nal Jal Scheme, Swacch Bharat, Housing for All, Ayushman and others, saying that these programs have changed the lives of women in India. These are not only the facilities, these are our humble efforts to honor our mothers and sisters.
Earlier, Modi inaugurated the Indore metro project, Madhya Pradeshs. He also inaugurated the airports of Satna and Datia.
Head Minister Mohan Yadav and Governor Mangubhai Patel also attended the program.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/terrorists-challenged-indian-women-s-dignity-but-saw-greatest-defeat-pm-modi-101748701592624.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mixed economic news after the final surprise fare
- Trump's prices do not disappear, says the best adviser
- PBKS Star “ ready to take injections '' to qualify 2 tie as fear looms for Jonny Bastow, Suryakumar Yadav
- The political dilemma of President Prabowo, Vice -President Gibran, and the former head of state Jokowi – Nusantarapos.co.id
- Northern Lights UK: MET Office predicts visibility tonight
- Tennis is confronted with enormous changes, because Mcenroe shares rumors that he has heard at French Open | Tennis | Sport
- Russia has carried out drone attacks in the air fields in BBC News
- Shallow M6.2 earthquake hit the Kermadec Islands area – M6+ earthquake in 8 hours
- Trump and Xi are likely to talk about trade soon, although no date has been set, says Hassett – NBC 6 South Florida
- Trump and Xi could soon talk about trade, says Hassett
- Given the history of Pancasila's birthday: traces of Soekarno's speech on June 1, 1945
- Us Women's Open 2025: TEE-tee fonded tee, pailings to Erin Hills