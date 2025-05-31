The terrorists challenged the dignity of Indian women, but have seen the greatest defeat: PM Modi | Latest news from India

Bhopal: In Pahalgam, the terrorists dared to challenge the strength and dignity of Indian women, but this challenge turned into their greatest defeat and fatal for their masters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. The Prime Ministers Narendra Modi addresses the program “Lokmata Devi Ahilyaabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan” in Jamburi Maidan in Bhopal on Saturday. (Ani)

Addressing an empowerment of Maha Sammelan women, organized to mark the 300th birthday of Lok Mata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in Bhopal, said Modi, terrorists not only overthrew the blood of the innocent Indians – they launched an attack on our culture and our values. The goal was to divide our society. In Pahalgam, the terrorists dared to challenge the strength and dignity of Indian women and this challenge turned into their greatest defeat and fatal for their masters.

Our hiding places of terrorists dismantled with armed force, which were located on the cross border and several kilometers from the border. The Sindoor operation becomes the most successful counter-terrorist operations in India history, he said.

Now we will even kill when entering their house and the one who helps terrorists will also have to pay a high price. The compatriots of 140 crore say that if you pull bullets, then accept that the balls will be answered by shells, he added.

In the program, women wearing the saris of Vermillion colors managed the crowd to pay tribute to the army and the Prime Minister. Developing the importance of Sindoor in the Indian tradition, said Modi, in our culture, Sindoor is a powerful symbol of femininity and strength. Lord Hanuman, devoted to Lord Ram is decorated with Sindoor. We offer it during Shakti Puja as a brand of reverence. Today, this even Sindoor has become a symbol of the courage and the India value.

Counting tribute to Devi Ahilyabai, said Modi, the words are unable to describe his remarkable personality. It symbolizes the power of strong will and determination, demonstrating that, whatever the unfavorable circumstances, transformative results can be obtained. Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar never distinguished service to the divine and the service to the people.

She led a state at such a time, like wearing a crown of thorns. However, Lokmata Ahilyabai provided a new direction to its prosperity of states, devoting itself to empowerment even the poorest, said Modi.

He remembered his contribution to the culture of India and the preservation of temples. Presence of the good governance of Ahilyabai, said Modi, it has implemented an exemplary governance model which favors the well-being of the poor and marginalized. She has launched numerous initiatives aimed at stimulating employment and entrepreneurship by promoting agriculture, cottages industries based on forest products and crafts.

Speaking of the way she had worked for the tribal and nomadic tribe, Modi said that it was her privilege to work under the direction of a tribal woman who is the president of India, Draupadi Murmu.

He also declared that people were now bringing secularism when we are talking about women's marriage age, but Devi Ahilyabai Holkar had raised the issue as increasing the minimum age for girls' marriage, ensuring women's right to property and supporting remarriage of widows that were difficult to discuss in his time.

Modi said that his government maintains the principle of Nagrik Devo Bhava as a governance mantra after Devi Ahilyabai.

He also praised the central government's plans led by the BJP like the Drone Didi, the Nal Jal Scheme, Swacch Bharat, Housing for All, Ayushman and others, saying that these programs have changed the lives of women in India. These are not only the facilities, these are our humble efforts to honor our mothers and sisters.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated the Indore metro project, Madhya Pradeshs. He also inaugurated the airports of Satna and Datia.

Head Minister Mohan Yadav and Governor Mangubhai Patel also attended the program.