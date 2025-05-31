



PESHAWAR – The adviser of the Minister of Information, Barister Muhammad Ali Saif, visited the Peshawar Press Club, where he presented a check for Rs. 50 million in the name of the provincial government as a financial aid at the club.

On this occasion, the information of secretary Muhammad Khalid, additional information on the secretaries Hayat Shah, the office carriers of the press club, senior journalists and other people concerned were present.

Speaking at a press conference after the ceremony, Barrister Saif said that the Peshawar Press Club was not only an institution for him, but felt at home. He stressed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government took concrete and sincere measures for the well-being of journalistic institutions. He added that public resources are used transparently, equitably and efficient to improve the professional capacity, training and institutional development of the journalistic community.

He also declared that when the resources are used correctly, they generate a positive multidimensional impact on the company. This vision, he said, is implemented under the direction of the chief minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, under which the Peshawar Press Club received financial support twice during the current financial year.

In response to a question concerning the liberation of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the lawyer Saif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) has made sincere efforts to political dialogue. At one point, an official negotiation committee was formed and engaged with the government, but the process has stalled and the committee was finally dissolved.

He said PTI continues to pursue legal, constitutional and political avenues to guarantee the release of Imran Khan. He stressed that political stability is essential for the economic resumption and the effective implementation of national security policies, and that such stability can only be obtained thanks to rapid judicial decisions on politically motivated and baseless affairs registered against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders. He called for the liberation of innocent political prisoners so that they can join the traditional political process.

Lawyer Saif stressed that Imran Khan was imprisoned for two years without asking for forgiveness or relief and endured the situation with patience. “Whoever believes that the maintenance of Imran Khan behind bars will change the political landscape is delusional,” he said. “The State, the Nation and the Government must work towards a peaceful resolution to this farce.”

Answering a question about PTI’s protest campaign, he confirmed that a new movement was being launched and that Imran Khan had educated the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accordingly.

With regard to relations with Afghanistan, the lawyer SAIF has shared that the provincial government has repeatedly submitted formal and informal requests to the federal government asking permission to send a delegation to Afghanistan. The objective is to engage directly with the Afghan authorities on issues that directly affect Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stressed that developments in Afghanistan have a direct impact on the province because of its geographic proximity.

Expressing disappointment, he criticized the political incompetence of the federal government and diplomatic inaction, which, according to him, hampered the province's efforts to significantly initiate Afghanistan. He said the provincial government does not intend to pursue a foreign policy or discuss national security issues, but simply seek to solve the problems affecting the province.

He criticized the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, declaring: “The Minister of Foreign Affairs has traveled the world but did not visit Afghanistan, our immediate neighbor – is a major failure of foreign policy.”

On the issue of Afghan refugees, lawyer SAIF has clearly indicated that the provincial government does not agree with federal government policy. He said that Afghan refugees are considered brothers and should be treated with compassion and fraternity, which is both a humanitarian and religious obligation.

“The chief minister has always declared that the provincial government does not approve of the approach of the federal government to Afghan repatriation. We believe that the Afghans share our language, our culture, our religion and our heritage,” he said. He stressed that Afghan citizens are going through a difficult period due to instability in their country, and diverting them is neither human, Islamic, nor aligned with Pachtounes traditions.

He added that if an Afghan national completes the legal documentation and wishes to return to Pakistan, the provincial government has no objection. The lawyer SAIF firmly rejected the story that blame Afghan citizens for the province's problems, calling for such unjust and disconnected affirmations of reality.

Speaking of political conspiracies and scandals, the lawyer Saif accused the power coalition to pursue failed strategies which only increased the popularity of PTI. “We are attacked on all sides – conspiracies and political obstacles, but by the grace of God, the public support of the PTI continues to grow.” He added that the party is not intimidated by these scandals, which, according to him, feeds sympathy and respect for the PTI.

Commenting on the anti-corruption demonstration of the PPP, he described it as “the summit of political hypocrisy and mockery”. He said: “The world knows that if a party is most associated with corruption, it is the Pakistani peoples' party (PPP).”

He cited a 2008 United Nations report on world money laundering, where the second name on the list was that of a Pakistani figure which, unfortunately, occupies the office of the president. “This report is accessible to the public on the United Nations website, and each Pakistania can judge the moral position of those who protest against corruption.”

Regarding the recent PPP demonstration, the lawyer Saif said: “If you illegally enter the red zone and damage public property, the law will respond. The police only used legal and reasonable forces – no balls have been drawn and no extrajudicial measure has been taken. ”

He reminded the public that those who were now complaining about the accusations of police baton are the same people who previously opened fire on unarmed PTI demonstrators in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and D-Chowk, causing more than 18 deaths. “These people had no weapons. If they did, you might not have dared to shoot them. But when you shoot unarmed demonstrators, you lose moral right to cry when the police act within legal limits.”

