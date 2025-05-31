Try Sutrisno Assify the retired forum of TNI Makzrakan Gibran soldiers, observe: Jokowi and Gang Solo are more and more cornered

Politics
Jakartasatu.com– The national political situation heats up again after the former vice-president tried Sutrisno openly blessed the stages of the TNI soldier's retired forum to submit a dismissal of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka. This step is considered a major blow not only for Gibran, but also for the power network known as Gang Solo, a political group focused on former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
The geopolitical and intelligence observer, Amir Hamzah, assessed that the Sutrisno movement had made Jokowi and his circle more styled. In his declaration, Amir stressed that it was not only a question of Gibran as an individual, but a symbol of resistance to the power of Jokowi which was considered to be more and more controversial.
Try Sutrisno is a respected figure in the army. When he expressed the blessing of the retirement forum to urge the self -contained, it was a signal that there was a strong moral pressure on the political and parliamentary elite. Jokowi can no longer count on the networks of political parties because there are almost no parties who want to defend him openly, said Amir Hamzah when he was interviewed in Jakarta on Saturday (05/31/2025).
Amir also underlined the attack on Jokowi, namely the alleged use of false diplomas while calling itself as a regional chief and president. Although this question has circulated during the second period of Jokowi leading, the case has now been appointed again by a number of civil groups and legal activists who were hitherto legal partiality towards Jokowi.
According to Amir, none of the current political parties that seemed active in the defense of Jokowi officially. In fact, the PDI Perjuangan, who was previously the main vehicle of Jokowi's policy, is now on a different path after entering the 2024 elections. The Golkar party, which was intimate with Jokowi, also preferred to count the policy with Prabowo SUBIANTO who is now president.
It is political isolation. Jokowi lost negotiation because he was no longer the president, while Gibran was vice-president under the reign of Prabowo. Even Prabowo himself tends to let this dynamic develop, because the dismissal of Gibran will not be too prejudicial to his position, said Amir.
The phenomenon of the solo gang which refers to the circle of power of Surakarta is increasingly highlighted by the public. Previously considered a symbol of local political victory which has managed to penetrate the national level, now the name of the Solo gang is in fact a political burden. Figures such as Jokowi, Gibran and a certain number of solo businessmen who were previously praised as a development engine, are now faced with a wave of resistance from the old elite, in particular the military and senior bureaucracy.
Try Sutrisno, known as a hard -on -line TNI figure that maintains the idealism of 1945, is considered by Amir as a bell of a sign of danger for the sustainability of the Jokowi network.
When Sutrisno spoke, it was not a negligent voice. He brought a moral resonance of retirement which felt that Jokowi and Gibran exceeded the limits of political ethics. Especially with the question of political dynasties, alleged abuse of authority and strong spotlight on family wealth, he explained.
According to Amir Hamzah, if the dismissal of Gibran will continue to strengthen, there are three main scenarios:
-Parting moves secretly: even if it looks cool on the surface, the DPR can open the discourse of the dismissal if the public and military pressure becomes more difficult. It will be a direct blow to Jokowi who was accused of having regulated the political path of Gibran.
– PRABOWO playing magnificent: President PRABOWO is likely to be formally neutral, but has indirectly left the political process to operate. If Gibran fell, Prabowo actually had space to direct without the shadow of the Jokowi dynasty.
-Jokowi is looking for political protection: Jokowi can simply build a new alliance, in particular by trying to get closer to his previous opponents. However, Amir considered that this option was heavy because Jokowi was now considered a figure of Eracy by many elites.
Amir Hamzah concluded that this moment could be the start of the Jokowi political era. If the dismissal of Gibran is successful, the symbol of Jokowi's political power will collapse, leaving only a legacy of the past.
- We will see if Jokowi is able to symbolically survive, or is rather obliged to accept the spell as a former president who is slowly forgotten even by his own circle, concluded Amir. (Youss)
