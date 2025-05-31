Erdogan's neo-Ottoman ambitions could see Turkey, Israel locking horns

It was a few weeks for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. All current indications suggest that the Turkish chief makes notable progress in his efforts to place Turkey at the regional strategic business center. While Erdogan's Turkey strengthens its power and influence, its opposition and its agitation against Israel continue tirelessly.

Observe: This week, Erdogan welcomed Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the current acting president of Syria, at the Palais de Dolmabahce in Istanbul. It was Sharaa's third visit to Türkiye since he took power in Syria. The Syrian chief thanked Erdogan for what he called Ankara's “critical support” to ensure the lifting of international sanctions against his country.

American and European decisions to raise sanctions against Syria pave the way to Sharaa to acquire critical funds for reconstruction in Syria, and potentially to consolidate its own rule.

While the American president Donald Trump recognized the role of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in the guarantee of this decision, Erdogan pleaded in a coherent manner for the suppression of economic restrictions against Syria in recent weeks, including, according to reports, in his conversations with the President (with whom he enjoys “great relations”, in Trump's words).).

The new Syrian chief is clearly eager to maintain good relations with Riyadh and to prevent him and his organization owed their entire position in the Sunni Islamist axis of Turkey and the Emirate of Qatar. At the same time, it would be difficult to exaggerate the centrality of Turkey during recent events in Syria.

An illustrative image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Above all, it was the Turkish decision of never entirely abandoning the Syrian Sunni Islamist insurgency which provided Sharaa with the territorial incubator in which he could maintain and develop the force that would end up walking in Damascus.

In this regard, it should be recalled that only a year ago, the regional and world consensus was that the Syrian civil war was over and that Assad had won it. Erdogan's decision to be outside this consensus has earned him the central role in determining the management of Syria.

Turkey seems ready to develop a military infrastructure in Syria in cooperation with the new regime. This is likely to be supervised within the framework of the undergoing fight against the Islamic State.

Such a framing is entirely dishonest, given the old facto cooperation relationships between Ankara and the Djihadi Sunni organization, and the complex relations of the Islamic State with Sharaa and Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS). Nevertheless, with the new Sharaa regime in legitimacy, it can be difficult to effectively challenge these claims.

Sources with which I recently spoke to Washington stressed that the determination of the Trump administration disturbed the American presence in Syria during this year. The American presence has formed an effective containment to the ambitions of Iran and Turkey in Syria. If it is removed, Erdogan and its allies are probably the main beneficiaries.

Additional developments on the Kurdish front

In addition to developments in Syria, things seem to evolve in a positive direction for the Turkish leader on the Kurdish crucial front. According to an al-Monitor report, the PKK (Kurdish workers' party) announced earlier this month that it had organized a congress in its control zone in the northern mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan, in response to the turkey of the leader of the Abdullah Ocalan movement for the end of its 40-year-old insurrection against Turkey.

On May 12, the movement announced its decision to disarm and dissolve. The details remain to be settled and the possibility that this process can decompose remains. But if it is allowed, as it seems possible, the Turkish chef can rightly present it as a historical achievement.

Meanwhile, on the inner front, Erdogan obtained the incarceration of his most serious political rival, the former mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu. The arrest of Imamoglu seems to be the last important step on the road from Turkey to the uncatforced autocracy. In particular, and in a sign of the time, the abolition by Erdogan of the political opposition to the house seems to have been confronted with indifference in the West.

Erdogan also spoke this week with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sharif thanked Erdogan for the support of Turkey during his brief dead end with India after the Islamist terrorists, who probably have links with Pakistan, murdered 26 people near Pahalgam, in cashmere. This position reflects the ability of Turkey to combine strategic and panislamic objectives, and translate them into influence in the Middle East and beyond.

All of this seems to be fine for Erdogan: the booming relationships with the United States, the central influence in Syria, the apparent eclipse of a major security challenge, the successful repression of the internal opposition (has encountered international indifference) and the casting of influence beyond the region. Obviously, he redid the turkey as an Islamic and neo-Ottoman power. But what challenges and adversaries remain?

In this regard, it should be noted that success is not used to moderate Erdogan and its allies, in particular in their enthusiastic support in Hamas, and the almost hysterical tone of a large part of their opposition to Israel.

A title of the Yeni Safak newspaper this week has taken the tone of the rhetoric of the Erdogan government in this regard. Yeni Safak is a Turkish language publication known for its close relations with the government. His title on Tuesday, May 27, referred to what he claimed to be Israeli attacks against children in Gaza. The title indicates: “There will be no peace for humanity until these viles bruise are destroyed.”

The title joins similar statements from Erdogan in recent months, in which he has varied Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Adolf Hitler, said that Israel was planning to invade Turkey and called for the destruction of Israel.

Erdogan's commitment to the destruction of Israel combines geopolitical and Islamic ideological elements in the now familiar way. For the Turkish chief, Israel is a symbol of Turkish and Muslim weakness. Its establishment in an ancient Ottoman territory is a testimony of both imperial retirement and Islamic inability to prevent the territory run by Muslims from falling into the hands of its pre-Islamic guards.

At the same time, Israel represents a formidable adversary of the real world in advance of Turkey, capable of challenging him at the strategic level in the eastern Mediterranean, in Syria and on the diplomatic front in Washington and in other Western capitals.

Erdogan also fears the possibility that Israel finds its way to the other enemies of Turkey. Halil Karaveli, a Turkish analyst writes in The New York Times This week, noted that “above all, Turkey fears a Kurdish alliance with Israel”.

It is undeniable that the Turkish challenge should be central in the coming period for all these elements, in the region and beyond, which are opposed to political Islam and its advance. The strategic and diplomatic competition between Israel and Turkey seems to be one of the central regional dynamics of the period which is currently opening.