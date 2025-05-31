A bruised Elon Musk





Elon Musk was held next to President Donald Trump in the oval office on Friday, but physical proximity denied an increasing philosophical fracture between two of the most powerful men in the world, which led to a brutal announcement of the technological magnate that he leaves Washington without having achieved his goal of decimating the federal government.

“He came,” he saw, “he folded,” said Steve Bannon, a principal White House advisor during Trump's first mandate who has an influence with the worker wing of Maga de Trump, in a text exchange with NBC News.

Musk, who stood his arms folded on his chest while he and Trump took up questions, sported a bruise near his right eye an undoubted metaphor for his tumultuous government service which he said he had incurred by playing with his 5 -year -old son, X.

Trump adopted a more charitable vision of Musk's mandate at a sprawling press conference in which he also refused to exclude the forgiveness of Sean “Diddy”, who is tried for sex trafficking and other alleged crimes; said that he does not like “the concept” of the former first woman Jill Biden being forced to testify before the congress on the mental form of her husband; And predicted again that Iran was at the dawn to conclude an agreement which suspends its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

“He had to go through slings and arrows, which is a shame because he is an incredible patriot,” said Trump about Musk.

In a battle of ratherocrats against populists, Bannon, a long -standing defender of the reduction in the size and scope of the government, found that musk methods and political preferences were strongly in contradiction with those of the Maga movement. Thus, in the end, Musk, who broke with Trump on several occasions on the articles of the agenda as close as visas limiting foreign workers and as large as the Big Beautiful Budget Budget Bill of Trump that Musk has lowered to have threatened to add billions of dollars to the national debt.

I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not only decrease it and undermines the work that the Doge team does, “Musk said in an interview with the” Sunday morning “of CBS, which will be broadcast this weekend.

The technological billionaire also disagreed with the use of scanning prices on American trade partners last month, highlighting the commercial relationship with Europe as one where he would like to see a zero-tail situation.

But what musk will be the best known in Washington is an approach to reducing the government that criticism has described as random, inhuman and counterproductive. His government ministry, a project designed by paying more than $ 250 million to elect Trump in 2024, closed from government agencies, dismissed federal workers, some of whom were to be rebuilt and canceled federal contracts.

In the end, despite all the upheavals, Musk is far from its announced goal to save 2 billions of dollars. Through the account of his own agency, which contained errors that inflate the figures, the figure amounted to $ 175 billion on Friday. An analysis of the non -partisan partnership for the public service, which was a vocal critic of Doge, said that its actions cost taxpayers $ 135 billion.

Trump and Musk both argued that Doge will continue to wipe the savings by eliminating waste and fraud without the technological billionaire as a face.

“This is not the end of Doge, but really the start,” said Musk, promising to reach the billions of dollars in cuts in the middle of next year. At the same time, he spoke of cutting public spending, Musk praised the renovation by Trump of the Oval Office.

“I love gold on the ceiling,” he said.

Musk argued that inertia has strangled its efforts to reduce public spending that raised a question if he was naive about the challenge of the mission he has undertaken.

The situation of the federal bureaucracy is much worse than what I thought, he told the Washington Post this week. I thought there were problems, but it is certainly a difficult battle trying to improve things at DC, to say the least.

On Friday, he established an implicit parallel between the American government and the Nazi regime which committed a genocide, invoking the “banality of the evil” that Hannah Arendt used to describe the atrocities in Germany.

It is the banal evil of the bureaucracy, said Musk about debauchery.

The House Republicans voted last week to approve the budgetary legislation which would extend Trump's tax discounts of his first mandate, which should add 2.3 billions of dollars to the federal deficit over 10 years and cancel the health coverage for around 8.6 million people, according to the Budget Budget of the Non -Sample Congress.

The representative Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Which represents a district of Silicon Valley which contains the basics of origin of many technological companies in the country, said that the split between Trump and Musk is a sign that industry leaders become colder on the agenda.

“The disillusionment of Musk with the Big Beautiful Bill” exploding our deficit, the ban on foreign students as it was in the past, the general prices and the war against universities reflect an increasing disillusionment shared by a certain number of eminent technology leaders who have a second reflection on the protectionism of Trump-Vance and the isolationism “, said Khanna.

In response to a question of journalists, Musk said he would continue to advise Trump on an ad hoc basis.

I expect to provide advice whenever the president wants advice, he said.

I hope yes, replied Trump.

But there are reasons for Musk to be impatient to get back to the private sector sector.

His public approval and her stocks in her company of electric vehicles, Tesla, were injured by her time as a employed government at the Trump's White House, even if the criticisms feared that his access and his power in the administration created the opportunity for him to be enriched by contracts for his SpaceX and Starlink companies. Trump even organized an event in the White House in March to try to strengthen Tesla.

NBC News reported that Musks Monthlong Stint as a special government employee responsible for reducing federal spending officially ended on Wednesday evening. It served the 130 days of 365 in the year as a special publication of the government. But Trump rejected the idea that their split is permanent.

However, at the dawn of his departure, Musk was welcomed with another recall of his difficult period under the spotlight. The New York Times published an article on its alleged drug use (NBC News did not confirm the time reporting but Musk admitted to having taken ketamine as a treatment of depression).

Asked about history, Musk dodged.

Allows you to move on, he said. And, after a press conference of almost an hour, he did exactly that.

