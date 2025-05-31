Pakistan begged the ceasefire during OP Sindoor, it's not over, says PM Modi | India News





File photo: PM Narendra Modi (Image Credit: PTI) Kanpur / Bikramganj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Pakistan had to “ask for a cease-fire” during Operation Sindoor, in another statement from India, who contradicts Donald Trump's assertion that the American president had negotiated peace between the two neighbors.“We entered hundreds of kilometers into Pakistan and destroyed the hiding places of the terrorists,” said the Prime Minister during a rally in Kanpur. “Due to the bravery of our army, Pakistan had to plead and ask for a ceasefire,” he said, adding: “The one who begged during Operation Sindoor must not forget-it is not yet over.”One day after a video of the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his recent trip to Azerbaijan, became a viral in which he was heard admitted that India's preventive brahmos missile strikes on military sites have hindered Islamabad attempts to retaliate. “The Brahmos missile which did not let the enemy sleep has a new address, the Uttar Pradesh,” he said, referring to the production of the native missile in Lucknow which started last month.Modi has evaluated the Kanpur rally, and another in Bihars Bikramganj, that the terrorists would be traced wherever they are and punished. Using a slang of Kanpuri, a flesh, a pulverized literal sense, he said: Agar Main Seedhe Seedhe Seedhe Kanpuriya Mein Kahun, Dushman Kahin Bhi Ho Haunk Diya Jayega.In Bikramganj, Modi compared the terror to a snake, saying that if it raises its hood again, it would be dragged out of its hole and trampled.He said that the Indian armed forces had reduced the rubble of the hiding places by those who had organized the massacre of Pahalgame seated in Pakistan and destroyed the Sindoor of our sisters.Invoking Lord Ram, Modi recalled that during his first public rally one day after the Pahalgame massacre on April 22, he made the solemn promise of the Madhubani nation that the brains of the vile crime are punishment beyond their imagination. Holding the Sindoor operation as a policy against terrorism and emphasizing that he had held his promise, the PM said: Pran Jaye by Vachan Na Jaye: Pribhu Ram Ki Ye Reti Naye Bharat Ki Niti Niti Hai.Modi said that those who once felt safe under the protection of the Pakistani army was kneeling by Indiades forces in a single decisive action and added that Operation Sindoor was only an India Carkish arrow.The PM praised the extraordinary value and the indomitable courage displayed by BSF during Operation Sindoor, while paying tribute to the BSF Imtiaz sub-information, which was martyred on May 10 at the border.Modi has also launched development projects worth more than RS 48,520 crosses in Bihar. In Kanpur, he inaugurated and laid the basics of 15 projects worth more than 47,600 crores.

