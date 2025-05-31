Why support the TNI retirement forum





Why support the TNI retirement forumExamined by One News zoneThis is an article on the reasons why supporting the retirement forum tniBy: Muhammad Chirzin on April 17, 2025 The retired forum of TNI soldiers read eight declaration points on the last conditions of this country. The eight points of the declaration of attitude adapt to the opinions and hearts of various strata of the company and are declared with full responsibility for the security of the nation and the State. Eight points of the declared attitude declaration, as amplified […]

The Yogyakarta Nationality Forum in its declaration on May 20, 2025 added four declaration points: First, with all the components of the Indonesian people demanded that Joko Widodo be judged, because he had violated the Constitution, Ethics and Morals of the Nation and the State. Second, fully support the stages and the fight of the team of the defenders of the Ulama and the activists (TPUA) in the management of various violations of the law committed by Joko Widodo. Third, ask the chief of the national police to act professionally and prioritize scientific surveys in crime and to open the participation of independent institutions in the investigation into the false diplomas Joko Widodo. Fourth, calling for President Prabowo Sui -Bianto and all the children in the country to be aware of the new communist threat (KGB). Until now, there has been no sign of positive response from the government and state institutions linked to the statement of the retirement forum of TNI soldiers and the Yogyakarta nationality forum. Tempo.co, Jakarta, Powing has postponed, on May 30, 2025, the TNI TNI WARRIOR RETIREMENT Forum (FPP) will visit the residence of the former vice-president, Try Sutrisno, Friday afternoon May 30, 2025. One of the initiators of the TNI withdrawal forum, said Dwi Tjahyo Soewarsono, they would again discuss eight points of the requests made previously, including one concerned the indictment of Gibran. They planned to submit this proposal to the DPR and the MPR.

They considered a review of the Gibran appointment process to become vice-president, to discover and determine whether the process of appointing the eldest son of the former president, Joko Widodo, was carried out in accordance with the provisions stipulated in the law on judicial power, accompanied by evidence of the treatment of @Fuffafa social media accounts which was indicated by Gibran. Hopefully the president and the representatives of the people respond with the SAT ensemble and carefully the anxiety of the people hosted by the declaration of the retirement forum of the TNI soldiers. Editor: Reyna Publication views: 461 Related Posts

