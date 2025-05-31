



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated the ambitious Trkiyes infrastructure campaign during a recent panel on the change in geopolitical dynamics and their impact on the country. Trkiye displays a level of dynamism in the development of infrastructure that is sorely lacking, said Johnson, quoting the British not to increase the capacity of the airport in London and the recent cancellation of a high -speed rail project as signs of stagnation. And here in Trkiye, you have built colossal airports, incredible new infrastructures and high-speed rails, he said. This is a lesson for us. I was very proud when I was mayor of London to build all kinds of things that Crossrail was the largest engineering project in Europe, he noted. I built a lot of rivers crossing. In the United Kingdom, we must accept that Trkiyes' ambitions are really inspiring and leave us behind the scale and the pace of change here since I came to Trkiye was extraordinary, he added. Trkiye has played an increasingly important role on the world scene, as a bridge between East and West, but more importantly, as a force for world stability. Johnson said Trkiye had done great things as a member of NATO and in his involvement with Syria. I hope that a lot of peace and stability in this country, he said. The former Prime Minister added that the United Kingdom and the Trkiye played a big role together in reassuring the world on the permanence of our values ​​and the restoration of common sense that this is necessary. Johnson said the first priority should be to end the miserable war in Ukraine, while paying tribute to Turkish efforts to negotiate peace. At the White House, they finally understand that … Ukraine did not start this war that Russia is the aggressor, he said. I think they have always understood that. It is very clear for President Trump. I think he will now start to exert real pressure on Vladimir Putin. Ahmet Eren, president of Turkish Finance Accountants Foundation (HUV), said that the panel had welcomed Turkish and international scientists, politicians and experts in recent years to discuss global economic changes in 2023 and 2024. This year's editing has focused on international attention. The panel was planned before US President Donald Trumps was re -elected, but his April 2 remarks shaken the world economy, making this question even more important, said Eren. The evaluation of the effects of the second term Trumps on the global political and economic system is more relevant than ever, he added.

