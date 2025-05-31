Prabowo says Jokowi's government as Neo New Order in today's memory, May 31, 2019

Jakarta Memory TODAY, six years ago, on May 31, 2019, PRABOWO SUBIANTO stressed that the government regime of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as a new Neo order (Orba). The declaration was revealed by Prabowo in his trial to continue the results of the 2019 presidential election before the Constitutional Court (MK).

Previously, the 2019 presidential election was again a battle event between two large figures: Jokowi and Prabowo. Both competed with fierce to obtain votes from the Indonesian people. Even if Jokowi again defeated Prabowo.

The political challenge of the 2019 presidential election is full of dynamics. The Indonesian people can already guess the figure of the presidential candidate who will compete. The figures are Jokowi and Prabowo. The two gathered when they last participated in the 2014 presidential election.

Jokowi is now clearly stronger because it is part of the government. However, Prabowo was not afraid. Each candidate then tried to find the right companion. Jokowi took Ma'ruf Amin. Prabowo took Sandiaga Uno.

Party machines and sympathizers of the two started to campaign. All kinds of political promises have been distributed. They say that their respective advantages are the best leaders. Sometimes black campaigns also come into political challenge. The camps of the other have spread.

Jokowi trusts by winning. Likewise Prabowo. The presidential election was determined on April 17, 2019. The voting day made the two candidates. The Institute of Survey began to carry out rapid calculations. As a result, Jokowi-Ma'ruf dominated the vote.

Jokowi-Ma'ruf is 55%. The rest is PRABOWO-SANDI 45%. The result shocked the entire archipelago. The Jokowi camp has started to celebrate. The Prabowo camp did not immediately believe in the results of the survey. They accused that the investigation agency could handle votes.

Prabowo also accepted this condition. He said he was the winner of the 2019 presidential election. Prabowo has not forgotten to celebrate prostration and gratitude for winning the calculation version directly for his camp on the ground.

“As a Muslim, I want to close by singing Takbir and after that prostrate with gratitude. All my friends defended us, the Catholics, the Protestants, the Hindus, the Buddhists, we especially want to glorify Allah Swt. Based on the real result, our count won 62%,” said Prabowo as cited by the CNN page, April 17, 2019.

The complaint in fact brought Nestapa. The official number of KPK results is not far from that announced by the majority of survey institutions in a rapid count. Jokowi-Ma'ruf won 55.40% of the vote. While Prabowo is only 44.50%.

The Prabowo-Sandi camp did not accept it. They presented the dispute to the Constitutional Court. An interesting story of the content of the trial indicating the defeat of Prabowo was due to the cheating of the Jokowi-Ma'ruf camp. Prabowo, in his trial, confirmed that Jokowi had used new order methods to win the presidential election on May 31, 2019.

Prabowo also revealed that the Jokowi government regime as Neo New Order – a new version of clothing change. This condition is due to the fact that Jokowi is considered to have carried out APBN directives, the neutrality of state officials, bureaucratic directives, press restrictions and legal directives.

He considered that these methods resembled the governments of Suharto and New Order. The content of the trial has become a controversy. The Jokowi camp was busy rejecting Prabowo's complaint.

“With regard to the authoritarian government and the new order, seeing how to govern President Joko Widodo, there has been an opinion that his government is neo-organba, with corruption that is always massive and a repressive government to civil society as a characteristic of him,” said the Prabowo trial whose power was given to Bambang Widjojanto and his friends in Detikcom, May 31 2019.

