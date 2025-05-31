Turkish authorities order opposition detentions, raids





The Turkish authorities ordered the detention of several members of the opposition party in Istanbul and made a descent into the municipalities led by the opposition yesterday, the state media said. It was part of an extended legal repression against the opposition and the imprisoned cities of mayor. The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, who is also Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, the main political rival and conducting him in certain polls, was imprisoned in March pending trial for accusations of corruption and aid to a terrorist group, which he all denies. The arrest of the mayor, the main party of the Republican peoples (CHP), sparked mass demonstrations, economic disorders and large accusations of government influence on judicial and anti-democratic applications. The government denies it and says that the judiciary is independent. Photo: EPA-EFE Since the arrest of Imamoglus, the authorities have held dozens of CHP members, officials of the Municipality of Istanbul and other municipalities managed by the CHP. Access to the Imamoglus X account was also blocked in Türkiye this month. The news agency Anadolu and the private broadcaster NTV reported yesterday that detention mandates had been issued for 47 people in four distinct transplant surveys, 28 of them being detained. Among the detained persons were the former CHP legislature, Aykut Erdogdu, the mayors of several districts of Istanbul, senior executives of the municipality or the institutions of Istanbul, who are linked there and the mayors of two districts of the southern province of Adana, reported Anadolu. Police also searched the Avcilar buildings, Buyukcekmece, Gaziosmanpasa, Seydan and Ceyhan Municipalities, whose mayors were ordered in the investigation, he said. In response to the new wave of detentions, the CHP called an emergency meeting in Istanbul, NTV reported. Certain Western countries, rights for the defense of rights and CHP have repeatedly declared that operations were anti-democratic and aimed to cancel the electoral prospects of oppositions. Imamoglu and his CHP said that there was no concrete evidence against him. Opinion polls have shown that popular support for Imamoglu has increased since his arrest, extending his lead on Erdogan and reinforcing the idea that he would be the main rival of Erdogans in the next presidential election, which was not due before 2028.

