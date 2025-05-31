President Trump says China has “raped” the trade negotiations agreement





Washington President (AP) Donald Trump said on Friday that he would no longer be Mr. Nice Guy with China on trade, declaring in a social media position that the country had broken an agreement with the United States.

A few hours later, Trump said in the oval office that he would speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping and, hopefully, work well, while insisting that China had violated the agreement.

To which Trump was referring to Trump was not clear. But rhetoric was a clear break in recent optimism when it lowered its 145% prices on Chinese products to 30% for 90 days to allow talks. China has also reduced its taxes on American products from 125% to 10%.

The bad news is that China, perhaps unsurprisingly for some, has completely violated its agreement with us, published Trump. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!

Trump said the reduction in prices had quickly stabilized the Chinese economy, although the decrease also brought a certain degree of relief to American companies that said that previous rates had essentially blocked their ability to bring Chinese products and jeopardize their businesses.

Comments reflect tensions between the two largest economies in the world, as Trump is impatient to show that his prices can provide significant results in the form of jobs in the American factory and increased interior investments. The Trump administration has also intensified conflict with China in other respects this week, announcing that it would start to revoke visas for Chinese students who study in the United States

Trumps The style of negotiation has often changed between extreme threats and great allegations of progress. His mercury approach took the financial markets during a mad driving of sales and gatherings that produced a general feeling of uncertainty.

This was aggravated by a court decision this week that Trump had overestimated his legal authority with large rates of the Liberation Day in April as well as taxes on importation on China, Canada and Mexico linked to the smuggling of fentanyl earlier this year. On Thursday, a federal court of appeal allowed Trump to temporarily continue to collect the prices under a law on emergency powers while he calls the previous decision.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said on Friday that the two parties had maintained communication on their respective concerns in the economic and commercial fields since the officials met in Geneva almost three weeks ago.

But the embassy also said that the Chinese government had repeatedly raised concerns with the United States concerning its abuse of export control measures in the computer flea sector and other related practices.

The two countries are in a race to develop advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, Washington seeking to limit access to Chinal to the most advanced computer flea.

China urges the United States once again to immediately correct its erroneous actions, to stop discriminatory restrictions against China and to maintain the consensus reached in high-level talks in Geneva, said the embassy.

Sun Yun, director of the Chinese program at the Think Tank Center, based in Washington, said, I think the Chinese play hard to get commercial talks.

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, accused the United States on Friday of exceeding the concept of national security by politicizing business issues. He called acts by American malicious attempts to block and remove China.

We firmly oppose this and resolutely defend our legitimate rights and interests, said Lin.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview on Thursday on Fox News report that talks with China had blocked.

Given the complexity and extent of the negotiations, this will force the two leaders to weigh themselves, said Bessent. They have a very good relationship. And I am convinced that the Chinese comes to the table when President Trump will make his preferences known.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer said on CNBC on Friday that China had not deleted non -tariff obstacles, as agreed.

We have not seen the flow of some of these critical minerals as they were supposed to do, said Greer.

In December, China announced export prohibitions to the United States of critical minerals, including gallium, germanium and antimony. He announced more export checks on rare earth minerals in April, in response to Trumps prices.

