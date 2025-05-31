



The incarcerated founder of PTI, Imran Khan, transmitted a clear message to the leadership of his party: either to resist the increasing pressure, or to separate from the party, according to the legal spokesperson of PTI, Naeem Haider Panjutha.

Addressing the media outside the Adiala prison on Saturday, Panjutha alleged that the judiciary had become completely subordinate to the government and that the objectives behind the 26th constitutional amendment became clear when the leaders and supporters of the PTI are condemned and disqualified.

Towards the Toshakhana 2 Saturday procedure, Panjutha said the hearing should take place in Adiala prison but could not proceed as planned. “Only some of the legal representatives have obtained access, while others were excluded. He added that the former First Lady Bushra Bibi boycotted the hearing to protest.

Panjutha recalled Imran as saying during the meeting: “The truth finally prevails, while the lie is intended to fail.” The founder of PTI imprisoned also claimed that the judges of the Court Anti -Terrorism (ATC) and others acted in concert with the government, retaining the video surveillance images linked to the events of May 9.

Panjutha underlined the condemnation of the MNA Latif Chitrali as proof of what he described as a wider campaign to disqualify the elected legislators of the PTI. “If high leaders like Yasmin Rashid and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were to leave the party today, they would probably be released,” he said.

In addition to previous judicial controversies, Panjutha allegedly alleged that former chief judge Saqib Nisar had played a role similar to that of the judge to undermine judicial independence. He also criticized the electoral appeal process, saying that he was supervised by the same electoral commission of Pakistani officials who would have been involved in an electoral professional fault.

According to Panjutha, Imran ordered the party to adopt a Pacific resistance strategy, rejecting any additional confrontation or violence. “The president said: more bullets. Our protests will now be peaceful,” he said. “He will personally direct the movement behind bars, because all the other democrats have been closed.”

Imran, added Panjutha, considers herself a prisoner for the cause of “Haqiqi Azadi” (real freedom). He added that all the political forces believing in human rights will be invited to join the PTI protest movement. “Participation is voluntary,” he said, “but the movement will proceed with or without them.”

