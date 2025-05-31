Politics
The best general in India admits the losses of jets in confrontation with Pakistan
The best military commander in India publicly recognized for the first time that the country has lost fighter planes during a brief but intense skirmish with Pakistan in May, Bloomberg TV reportedAlthough he refused to confirm the number and rejected the suggestions that the conflict degenerated towards a nuclear deadlock.
In an interview Bloomberg TV On the sidelines of the Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore, the defense staff chief, General Anil Chauhan, stressed the importance of the circumstances surrounding the loss of planes rather than the number itself.
“What matters is not how many jets have been killed, but the reasons that are,” said Chauhan. The highest Indian General described Pakistan's claim to reduce six Indian jets as “completely false”, but refused to disclose the real losses of India.
Chauhan said the priority for the Indian army was to learn from the incident.
“We have identified the tactical error, the corrected quickly and within two days, resumed operations with long-term precision strikes,” he said, adding that the Indian Air Force “stole all types of planes with all types of prescriptions on 10”.
India previously said that its missiles and drones had struck at least eight Pakistani air bases across the country that day, including one near the capital Islamabad.
The Pakistani army affirms that India has no longer stolen its fighter planes in the conflict after having undergone losses on May 7.
Chauan's remarks mark the most frank recognition to date of an Indian official concerning air losses during the confrontation of May 7, who had previously been without formal confirmation of New Delhi.
Earlier this month, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that six Indian war planes had been slaughtered in Downa which are not checked by independent sources and had not been sent directly by the Indian authorities.
The first successful battle test of the fighter marks an important step for what security analysts have reluctantly described as an approximate equivalent of the American F-16.
No nuclear concern
Some of the attacks focused on bases near Pakistan nuclear installations, but they were not themselves targeted, the media said.
Chauhan and Pakistan president of the joint staff chiefs, General SAHUR SHAMSHAD MIRZA, both said that there was no danger at any time during the conflict that nuclear weapons were taken into account.
“I think there is a lot of space before this nuclear threshold is crossed, a lot of signaling before that, I think that nothing like it has happened,” said Chauhan in a separate interview with Reuters.
“It is my personal point of view that the most rational people are uniform persons when the conflict takes place.
“During this operation, I found the two parties displaying a lot of rationality in their thoughts as well as actions. So why should we assume that in the nuclear field, there will be an irrationality on the part of someone else?”
Chauhan also said that although Pakistan is closely ally with China, which borders India in the north and east, there was no sign of real Beijing aid during the conflict.
“While this took place from (April) on April 22, we found no unusual activity in the operational or tactical depth of our borders in the North, and things were generally correct,” he said.
The heaviest battles for decades between India with nuclear weapons and Pakistan have been triggered by an attack on April 22 at the cashmere administered by India which killed 26 people, most of them.
New Delhi blamed the incident of “terrorists” supported by Pakistan, an accusation refused by Islamabad, calling for an independent investigation.
The ceasefire was announced on May 10 after bitter fights in which the two parties used fighter planes, missiles, drones and artillery.
|
Sources
2/ https://trt.global/world/article/b2d3cf27a426
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Elon Musk calls Trumps Big and Beautiful Tax Bill A disgusting abomination | Donald Trump
- The Scottish would not pay the price of the reshuffle of the proposed financing of Nigel Farage
- British furniture will receive 300 summer living expenses from this month.
- Wagner invited to the pre-Olympic training camps of Switzerland
- 5.8 Capacity earthquake shakes the Turkish coast
- Jokowi was absent from the birthday of Pancasila's birthday, Dr. Tifa mentioned punishment in the Koran
- Coco Gauff and Madison Keys French Open quarterfinals and a collision of tennis -superkers
- These Americans finished with Trump. So they move abroad
- IPL 2025 final tickets: How to book tickets for the RCB VS PBKS final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad | Cricket news
- Trump “ opened '' to meet leaders from Ukraine, Russia, to push the ceasefire
- Trump, XI should speak as soon as the trade war degenerates between the United States and China
- Max Homa separates with Caddy, carries his own bag in US Open Qualify Heartbreak