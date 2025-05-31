The best military commander in India publicly recognized for the first time that the country has lost fighter planes during a brief but intense skirmish with Pakistan in May, Bloomberg TV reportedAlthough he refused to confirm the number and rejected the suggestions that the conflict degenerated towards a nuclear deadlock.

In an interview Bloomberg TV On the sidelines of the Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore, the defense staff chief, General Anil Chauhan, stressed the importance of the circumstances surrounding the loss of planes rather than the number itself.

“What matters is not how many jets have been killed, but the reasons that are,” said Chauhan. The highest Indian General described Pakistan's claim to reduce six Indian jets as “completely false”, but refused to disclose the real losses of India.

Chauhan said the priority for the Indian army was to learn from the incident.

“We have identified the tactical error, the corrected quickly and within two days, resumed operations with long-term precision strikes,” he said, adding that the Indian Air Force “stole all types of planes with all types of prescriptions on 10”.

India previously said that its missiles and drones had struck at least eight Pakistani air bases across the country that day, including one near the capital Islamabad.

The Pakistani army affirms that India has no longer stolen its fighter planes in the conflict after having undergone losses on May 7.

Chauan's remarks mark the most frank recognition to date of an Indian official concerning air losses during the confrontation of May 7, who had previously been without formal confirmation of New Delhi.

Earlier this month, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that six Indian war planes had been slaughtered in Downa which are not checked by independent sources and had not been sent directly by the Indian authorities.

No nuclear concern

Some of the attacks focused on bases near Pakistan nuclear installations, but they were not themselves targeted, the media said.

Chauhan and Pakistan president of the joint staff chiefs, General SAHUR SHAMSHAD MIRZA, both said that there was no danger at any time during the conflict that nuclear weapons were taken into account.

“I think there is a lot of space before this nuclear threshold is crossed, a lot of signaling before that, I think that nothing like it has happened,” said Chauhan in a separate interview with Reuters.

“It is my personal point of view that the most rational people are uniform persons when the conflict takes place.

“During this operation, I found the two parties displaying a lot of rationality in their thoughts as well as actions. So why should we assume that in the nuclear field, there will be an irrationality on the part of someone else?”

Chauhan also said that although Pakistan is closely ally with China, which borders India in the north and east, there was no sign of real Beijing aid during the conflict.

“While this took place from (April) on April 22, we found no unusual activity in the operational or tactical depth of our borders in the North, and things were generally correct,” he said.

The heaviest battles for decades between India with nuclear weapons and Pakistan have been triggered by an attack on April 22 at the cashmere administered by India which killed 26 people, most of them.

New Delhi blamed the incident of “terrorists” supported by Pakistan, an accusation refused by Islamabad, calling for an independent investigation.

The ceasefire was announced on May 10 after bitter fights in which the two parties used fighter planes, missiles, drones and artillery.